Plea agreement reached in assault case

WAHOO – A Lincoln man plead guilty to third degree domestic assault in exchange for dismissal of a charge of terroristic threats related to an incident in Ashland.

Charges were filed in January in Saunders County District Court in Wahoo against Koty Buesing for an incident that took place late last year in Ashland.

A statement by law enforcement officers filed in court reported that police were called to Ashland on Dec. 14, 2020 for a domestic disturbance call. The woman

who made the call said she got into an argument with Buesing, her boyfriend in front of her two children. She told police Buesing hit her above her left eye and threatened to kill her.

Buesing told police he was arguing with the woman but that he did not hit her.

Judge Christina Marroquin originally set the sentencing hearing for March 1, but rescheduled it until April 12 in order for Buesing to complete an evaluation. Bond was reduced to $250 cash.