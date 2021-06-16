 Skip to main content
Platte Valley Wranglers host horse show
Platte Valley Wranglers host horse show

Horse show

COMPETITOR: A rider competes in Senior Horsemanship at the Platte Valley Wranglers 4H Horse Show in Wahoo on June 6. (Staff Photo by Suzi Nelson)

WAHOO – The Platte Valley Wranglers were able to again have their annual 4H Horse Show this year after cancelling last year because of COVID-19.

Former Wrangler Sierra Peterson served as the judge. Twenty-five riders participated from nine 4H clubs and 13 towns. This year gifts were awarded to the hi-point and reserve hi-point riders instead of trophies and all contestants were able to put their names in for drawings throughout the day for additional gifts.

The Platte Valley Wranglers 4H acknowledge Bomgaars of Wahoo, Hillcrest Animal Clinic, Wahoo Livestock Sales Red Oak, Iowa Co-op, Ann Gillentine, Erika Springbett, Streich Farms, the Maldonado family, the Sharpe family, the Thomas family, the Spreeman family, Pam Graham, Jen Maher, Sierra Peterson and Purina Feeds for their donations to the club and the show.

Hi-Point and Reserve

15 and Over Hi Point: Megan Rezac, Colby Creek 4H, Ithaca

Reserve Hi-Point: Paige Bunn, Rawhide Riders 4H, North Bend

12 to 14 Hi Point: Maddie Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers, Ashland

Reserve Hi-Point: Stella Chrishansen, Skyline Trail Blazers, Elkhorn

11 and Under: Hi Point: Kelsey Bunn, Rawhide Riders, North Bend

Reserve Hi-Point: Taryn Sudik, Platte Valley Wranglers, Ashland

Showmanship

15 and Over: first place, Paige Bunn, Rawhide Riders; second place, Maddie Thomas, Cedar Bluffs

12 to 14: first place, Stella Chrishansen, Skyline Trail Blazers; second place, Nadia Davey, Silver Creek 4H

11 and Under: first place, Kelsey Bunn, Rawhide Riders: second place, Taryn Sudik, Platte Valley Wranglers

Lead-Line (7 and Under): first place, Emma Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers; second place, Will Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers

Bareback Equitation

13 and Over: first place, Megan Rezac, Colby Creek; second place, Maddie Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers

12 and Under: first place, Ben Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers; second place, Taryn Sudik, Platte Valley Wranglers

13 and Over: first place, Paige Bunn, Rawhide Riders; second place, Maddie Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers

English Equitation

12 and Under: first place, Kelsey Bunn, Rawhide Riders; second place, Ella Hadfield, Bridle and Saddle 4H

English Pleasure

All Ages: first place, Stella Chrishansen Skyline Trail Blazers; second place, Maddie Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers

Horsemanship

15 and Over: first place, Paige Bunn, Rawhide Riders, second place Maddie Thomas, Colby Creek

12 to 14: first place, Gracie Thomas, Colby Creek; second place, Stella Chrishansen, Skyline Trail Blazers

11 and Under: first place, Kelsey Bunn, Rawhide Riders; second place, Taryn Sudik, Platte Valley Wranglers

Western Pleasure

14 and Over: first place, Paige Bunn, Rawhide Riders; second place, Maddie Thomas, Colby Creek

13 and Under: first place, Maddie Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers; second place, Kelsey Bunn, Rawhide Riders

Egg Race

15 and Over: first place, Paige Bunn, Rawhide Riders; second place, Maddie Thomas, Colby Creek

12 to 14: first place, Maddie Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers; second place, Gracie Thomas, Colby Creek

11 and Under: first place, Kelsey Bunn, Rawhide Riders; second place, Taryn Sudik, Platte Valley Wranglers

Reining

15 and Over: first place, Ally Moss, Champions 4H

14 and Under: first place, Gracie Thomas, Colby Creek; second place, Maddie Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers

Keyhole

15 and Over: first place, Alley Moss, Champions 4H

12 to 14: first place, Maddie Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers; second place, Gracen Adams, Trail Blazers

11 and Under: first place, Livia Sharpe, Platte Valley Wranglers; second place, Kaylie Adams, Trail Blazers

Poles

15 and Over: first place, Lilly Cullinane, Platte Valley Wranglers; second place, Ally Moss, Champions 4H

12 to 14: first place, Maddie Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers; second place, Stella Chrishansen, Skyline Trail Blazers

11 and Under: first place, Kaylie Adams, Trail Blazers; second place, Livia Sharpe, Platte Valley Wranglers

Barrels

15 and Over: first place, Lilly Cullinane, Platte Valley Wranglers; second place, Ally Moss, Champions 4H

12 to 14: first place, Gracie Adams, Trail Blazers; second place, Maddie Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers

11 and Under: first place, Livia Sharpe, Platte Valley Wranglers; second place, Kaylie Adams, Trail Blazers

Blind Barrels

12 and Under: first place, Livia Sharpe, Platte Valley Wranglers; second place, Taryn Sudik, Platte Valley Wranglers

13 and Over: first place, Katie Moss, Champions 4H; second place, Maddie Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers

