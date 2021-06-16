Platte Valley Wranglers host horse show

WAHOO – The Platte Valley Wranglers were able to again have their annual 4H Horse Show this year after cancelling last year because of COVID-19.
Former Wrangler Sierra Peterson served as the judge. Twenty-five riders participated from nine 4H clubs and 13 towns. This year gifts were awarded to the hi-point and reserve hi-point riders instead of trophies and all contestants were able to put their names in for drawings throughout the day for additional gifts.
The Platte Valley Wranglers 4H acknowledge Bomgaars of Wahoo, Hillcrest Animal Clinic, Wahoo Livestock Sales Red Oak, Iowa Co-op, Ann Gillentine, Erika Springbett, Streich Farms, the Maldonado family, the Sharpe family, the Thomas family, the Spreeman family, Pam Graham, Jen Maher, Sierra Peterson and Purina Feeds for their donations to the club and the show.
Hi-Point and Reserve
15 and Over Hi Point: Megan Rezac, Colby Creek 4H, Ithaca
Reserve Hi-Point: Paige Bunn, Rawhide Riders 4H, North Bend
12 to 14 Hi Point: Maddie Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers, Ashland
Reserve Hi-Point: Stella Chrishansen, Skyline Trail Blazers, Elkhorn
11 and Under: Hi Point: Kelsey Bunn, Rawhide Riders, North Bend
Reserve Hi-Point: Taryn Sudik, Platte Valley Wranglers, Ashland
Showmanship
15 and Over: first place, Paige Bunn, Rawhide Riders; second place, Maddie Thomas, Cedar Bluffs
12 to 14: first place, Stella Chrishansen, Skyline Trail Blazers; second place, Nadia Davey, Silver Creek 4H
11 and Under: first place, Kelsey Bunn, Rawhide Riders: second place, Taryn Sudik, Platte Valley Wranglers
Lead-Line (7 and Under): first place, Emma Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers; second place, Will Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers
Bareback Equitation
13 and Over: first place, Megan Rezac, Colby Creek; second place, Maddie Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers
12 and Under: first place, Ben Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers; second place, Taryn Sudik, Platte Valley Wranglers
13 and Over: first place, Paige Bunn, Rawhide Riders; second place, Maddie Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers
English Equitation
12 and Under: first place, Kelsey Bunn, Rawhide Riders; second place, Ella Hadfield, Bridle and Saddle 4H
English Pleasure
All Ages: first place, Stella Chrishansen Skyline Trail Blazers; second place, Maddie Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers
Horsemanship
15 and Over: first place, Paige Bunn, Rawhide Riders, second place Maddie Thomas, Colby Creek
12 to 14: first place, Gracie Thomas, Colby Creek; second place, Stella Chrishansen, Skyline Trail Blazers
11 and Under: first place, Kelsey Bunn, Rawhide Riders; second place, Taryn Sudik, Platte Valley Wranglers
Western Pleasure
14 and Over: first place, Paige Bunn, Rawhide Riders; second place, Maddie Thomas, Colby Creek
13 and Under: first place, Maddie Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers; second place, Kelsey Bunn, Rawhide Riders
Egg Race
15 and Over: first place, Paige Bunn, Rawhide Riders; second place, Maddie Thomas, Colby Creek
12 to 14: first place, Maddie Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers; second place, Gracie Thomas, Colby Creek
11 and Under: first place, Kelsey Bunn, Rawhide Riders; second place, Taryn Sudik, Platte Valley Wranglers
Reining
15 and Over: first place, Ally Moss, Champions 4H
14 and Under: first place, Gracie Thomas, Colby Creek; second place, Maddie Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers
Keyhole
15 and Over: first place, Alley Moss, Champions 4H
12 to 14: first place, Maddie Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers; second place, Gracen Adams, Trail Blazers
11 and Under: first place, Livia Sharpe, Platte Valley Wranglers; second place, Kaylie Adams, Trail Blazers
Poles
15 and Over: first place, Lilly Cullinane, Platte Valley Wranglers; second place, Ally Moss, Champions 4H
12 to 14: first place, Maddie Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers; second place, Stella Chrishansen, Skyline Trail Blazers
11 and Under: first place, Kaylie Adams, Trail Blazers; second place, Livia Sharpe, Platte Valley Wranglers
Barrels
15 and Over: first place, Lilly Cullinane, Platte Valley Wranglers; second place, Ally Moss, Champions 4H
12 to 14: first place, Gracie Adams, Trail Blazers; second place, Maddie Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers
11 and Under: first place, Livia Sharpe, Platte Valley Wranglers; second place, Kaylie Adams, Trail Blazers