Platte Valley Wranglers host horse show

WAHOO – The Platte Valley Wranglers were able to again have their annual 4H Horse Show this year after cancelling last year because of COVID-19.

Former Wrangler Sierra Peterson served as the judge. Twenty-five riders participated from nine 4H clubs and 13 towns. This year gifts were awarded to the hi-point and reserve hi-point riders instead of trophies and all contestants were able to put their names in for drawings throughout the day for additional gifts.

The Platte Valley Wranglers 4H acknowledge Bomgaars of Wahoo, Hillcrest Animal Clinic, Wahoo Livestock Sales Red Oak, Iowa Co-op, Ann Gillentine, Erika Springbett, Streich Farms, the Maldonado family, the Sharpe family, the Thomas family, the Spreeman family, Pam Graham, Jen Maher, Sierra Peterson and Purina Feeds for their donations to the club and the show.

Hi-Point and Reserve

15 and Over Hi Point: Megan Rezac, Colby Creek 4H, Ithaca

Reserve Hi-Point: Paige Bunn, Rawhide Riders 4H, North Bend

12 to 14 Hi Point: Maddie Spreeman, Platte Valley Wranglers, Ashland

Reserve Hi-Point: Stella Chrishansen, Skyline Trail Blazers, Elkhorn