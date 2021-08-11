Platte Valley Wranglers have fun at fair

WAHOO – Even though it was hot and dusty, a fun day was held by all at the Saunders County Fair with a picnic lunch at noon along with the Colby Creek 4H Club.
Eight members of the Platte Valley Wranglers 4H Club participated in the Saunders County Fair this year.
Maddie Spreeman had the top Intermediate Versatility Horse (Vern) for the day and Benjamin Spreeman had the top Junior Versatility Horse (Dolly) for the day.
The Senior Hi Point Versatility was earned by Madelyn Thomas with her horse (Choc). A horse must be entered in versatility in advance of the show and be shown at halter, one performance class, reining or ranch riding and one speed event. Maddie Spreeman was also high point rider overall for the day.
Mary Andelt earned 2-3 year old mares (under 14.2 hands) champion with a purple; in 4 year and over geldings (under 14.2 hands) she was fourth with a blue; in Showmanship, she was fourth with a red; in Senior Western Pleasure, she was third with a red; Senior Western Horsemanship, third with a blue; Senior Pole Bending, third with a blue and Senior Barrel Race, second with a purple.
Lilly Cullinane earned Senior Western Horsemanship, second with a purple; Senior Pole Bending, Champion with a purple and Senior Barrel Racing, Champion with a purple.
Kaliska Kelley earned 4 Year and Older Geldings (14.2 hands and under), third with a blue and Senior Showmanship, third with a purple.
Dakota Glashoff earned Intermediate Showmanship, third with a purple; Intermediate Western Pleasure, second with a blue; Senior Ranch Pleasure, second with a purple; Intermediate Western Horsemanship, third with a purple; Intermediate Pole Bending, second with a purple; Intermediate Barrel Race, Champion with a purple and Senior Trail, second with a red.
Livia Sharpe earned 4 year and Over Geldings (over 14.2 hands) blue ribbon; Junior Showmanship, fourth with a blue; Junior Western Pleasure, Champion with a purple; Junior Western Horsemanship, fifth with a blue; Junior Ranch Riding, fifth with a red; Junior Reining, fourth with a red; Junior Pole Bending, Champion with a blue; Junior Barrel Race, second with a blue and Junior Trail, fourth with a blue.
Maddie Spreeman earned 2-3 year Old Geldings (14.2 hands and under) Champion with a purple; 4 year and Older Geldings (over 14.2 hands) blue ribbon; Intermediate Showmanship, second with a purple; Junior English Equitation, Champion with a purple; Junior English Pleasure, Champion with a purple; Hunter Hack, Champion with a purple; Intermediate Western Pleasure, Champion with a purple; Junior Ranch Pleasure, third with a blue; Intermediate Western Horsemanship, Champion with a purple; Junior Ranch Riding, Champion with a purple; 2-3 year Old Pleasure Horse, Champion with a purple; Junior Reining, second with a blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Champion with a purple; Intermediate Barrel Race, second with a blue and Junior Trail, Champion with a purple.
Benjamin Spreeman earned 4 year and Older Mares ( over 14.2 hands), Champion with a purple; 4 year and Older Geldings (over 14.2 hands), blue ribbon; Junior Showmanship, second with a purple; Junior English Equitation, third with a blue; Junior English Pleasure, third with a blue; Junior Ranch Pleasure, fourth with a blue; Junior Western Horsemanship, third with a blue; Junior Ranch Riding, fourth with a blue; Junior Pole Bending, second with a red; Junior Barrel Race, fourth with a red and Junior Trail, third with a blue.
Taryn Sudik earned 4 year and Older Geldings (over 14.2 hands) sixth with a blue; Junior Showmanship, Champion with a purple; Junior Western Pleasure, third with a blue; Junior Western Horsemanship, fourth with a blue; Junior Pole Bending, third with a red and Junior Trail, second with a purple.