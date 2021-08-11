Platte Valley Wranglers have fun at fair

WAHOO – Even though it was hot and dusty, a fun day was held by all at the Saunders County Fair with a picnic lunch at noon along with the Colby Creek 4H Club.

Eight members of the Platte Valley Wranglers 4H Club participated in the Saunders County Fair this year.

Maddie Spreeman had the top Intermediate Versatility Horse (Vern) for the day and Benjamin Spreeman had the top Junior Versatility Horse (Dolly) for the day.

The Senior Hi Point Versatility was earned by Madelyn Thomas with her horse (Choc). A horse must be entered in versatility in advance of the show and be shown at halter, one performance class, reining or ranch riding and one speed event. Maddie Spreeman was also high point rider overall for the day.

Mary Andelt earned 2-3 year old mares (under 14.2 hands) champion with a purple; in 4 year and over geldings (under 14.2 hands) she was fourth with a blue; in Showmanship, she was fourth with a red; in Senior Western Pleasure, she was third with a red; Senior Western Horsemanship, third with a blue; Senior Pole Bending, third with a blue and Senior Barrel Race, second with a purple.

Lilly Cullinane earned Senior Western Horsemanship, second with a purple; Senior Pole Bending, Champion with a purple and Senior Barrel Racing, Champion with a purple.