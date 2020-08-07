WAHOO – Seven members of the Platte Valley Wranglers participated in the Saunders County Fair Horse Show this year.
Madeline Spreeman (Intermediate) was Champion High Point Rider for the day over all age groups and she also received the Horse Versatility Award for her age group.
Livia Sharp was champion in the Junior Poles and Junior Barrels. She was fourth place in Junior Western Pleasure (with a purple ribbon). She took second place in Junior Western Horsemanship with a blue ribbon. She placed third in Junior Ranch Riding and Junior Reining. In both Junior Showmanship (purple) and Junior Western Pleasure (blue) she earned fourth place and seventh place for Four Year and Over Geldings (Over 14.2 Hands), with a blue.
Madeline Spreeman was champion with a purple ribbon for Yearling Fillies and Geldings at Halter and Mares Over Four Years Old (over 14.2 hands), Junior English Equitation, Junior English Pleasure, Intermediate Western Pleasure, Intermediate Western Horsemanship and Junior Ranch Riding. She earned reserve champion with a purple ribbon in Hunter Hack and Intermediate Showmanship. She was second place in Junior Reining and Intermediate Poles and third in Intermediate Barrels.
Benjamin Spreeman was reserve champion with a purple ribbon for Yearling Fillies and Geldings at Halter and Mares Four Years and Over (14.2 hands and over). He placed second with blue ribbons in Junior English Equitation, Junior English Pleasure, Junior Poles and Junior Barrels. In Junior Showmanship he took third place with a purple ribbon. He also earned third place (with blue ribbons) in Junior Western Pleasure and Junior Western Horsemanship.
Taryn Sudik was champion with a purple ribbon in Junior Showmanship. In Junior Western Pleasure she took second place with a blue ribbon and also got second place for Intermediate Poles. Her ride earned third place in Intermediate Barrels. Fourth place went to her entry for Geldings Four Years and Over (14.2 hands and over) with a purple. In Junior Western Horsemanship she earned fourth with a blue ribbon.
Mary Andelt was reserve champion with a purple ribbon in Senior Barrels and Mares Four Years Old (14.2 hands and under). She earned fourth place in Senior Poles, and placed sixth in Geldings Four Years Old and Over Geldings (over 14.2 hands) with a blue ribbon.
Lilly Cullinane was champion in Senior Poles with a purple ribbon, third in Senior Barrels (purple), third in Senior Western Horsemanship (red) and fourth in Senior Western Pleasure (blue).
Avery Harrington earned second place with a red ribbon in Intermediate Barrels and third in Intermediate Poles, also with a red.
