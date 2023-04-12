ASHLAND – During a regular season high school baseball game, there’s rarely a ceremonial first pitch. But last week, a memorable five-year-old got the chance to hurl the baseball and start off a special game that raised money for a good cause.

Krew Anderson threw the first pitch at the Platte Valley Patriots game on April 4 at Jack Anderson Ball Park in Ashland.

Krew is the son of Richard and Stephanie Anderson of Millard, and he is a cancer survivor.

The game against Platteview was a backdrop for a fundraiser initiated by the Patriots through the Vs. Cancer organization.

Vs. Cancer is a nonprofit fundraising campaign started by a childhood cancer survivor/college baseball player in 2012 to provide a way to raise money to help combat childhood cancer.

Platte Valley Head Coach Shawn Emanuel has led the team since 2016. Each season, he tries to come up with a service project for his players that doesn’t involved baseball.

“Every year I look to do a volunteer activity or a way to give back,” he said.

Emanuel learned about Vs. Cancer while attending a national baseball coaches convention in 2020. He was drawn to the organization because of its ties to baseball. The founder, Chase Jones, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2006 while he was a freshman on the University of North Carolina’s baseball team. The team rallied around Jones while he underwent treatment and raised money for the local hospital. Vs. Cancer grew from there.

The Patriots coach had planned to set up an event in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic struck down those plans.

It was a couple of years before Vs. Cancer was back up and running, so plans were put on hold. This year, the timing was right for Platte Valley to host a Vs. Cancer event.

“It seemed to fit in with things happening around the team,” Emanuel said.

Two people closely associated with the Patriots had been battling cancer in recent months.

Gary “Boomer” Hollst of Yutan has been involved with youth baseball in the area for several years. He was an early Patriots coach, and recently came back to the coaching staff.

Hollst recently battled cancer himself. In February, he posted on his personal Facebook page that his doctors considered him cancer free after being diagnosed with Stage 3A testicular cancer in August of last year. The cancer spread to his lymph nodes and he endured 12 weeks of chemo and multiple surgeries during his treatment.

Mark Adel has served as the Patriots’ statistician and bus driver since the cooperative team made up of Ashland-Greenwood, Yutan and Mead players was formed. His wife, Sue, was diagnosed with breast cancer last spring. She has since been declared cancer-free after going through treatment, Emanuel said.

Hollst suggested giving Krew Anderson a special role in the cancer fundraiser game. He knew Krew’s father, Richard Anderson, a graduate of Yutan High School who grew up in Leshara.

Krew and his dad visited the baseball team during practice on March 29 to talk about their experience with childhood cancer.

Krew was diagnosed with Acute Myloid Leukemia (AML) just five months after he was born on Sept. 30, 2017. He was immediately hospitalized and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy, during which he suffered multiple life-threatening infections.

By 2018, however, Krew was declared cancer-free and has embarked on the life of a carefree young boy. While he and his father attended practice, he played catch with one of the high school players.

Krew told the Patriots about how “tough” he is.

“I’m really tough,” Krew told the team. “Sometimes I fall and I get right back up.”

The young boy’s words were inspiring for the team.

“We had just come off a really bad loss,” said Emanuel.

When Krew came to Ashland on April 4 to attend the Platte Valley game, he was given a Patriots hat signed by all of the players and coaches. As he warmed up for the first pitch, he told Emanuel that he felt like “a real baseball player.”

After the game, which the Patriots won 5-2, there was a moment of silence. The players held cards representing loved ones they know who have battled cancer.

It was a powerful experience for the team, who learned a lot from the entire fundraising project.

“I just feel as the adult leader, it’s important to try to give them a different perspective on life,” Emanuel said. “To give them a chance to be a part of an experience bigger than themselves.”

Another visitor came to speak to the team earlier in the week to share her experience with childhood cancer.

In 2006, Sadie Livers, the daughter of Teresa and Steve Livers of rural Ashland, was diagnosed with Wilms tumor, a malignant tumor of the kidney. Sadie was diagnosed in January 2006 and spent two years undergoing chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgeries to fight the disease. Unfortunately, her fight ended Feb. 3, 2008, at the tender age of 8.

Sadie’s twin brother, was a member of the Patriots baseball team for two years when he was in high school, and Emanuel remembered the family’s story.

Teresa Livers told the players what it was like to have a child with cancer and how it affected her family. Since her death, they started a quest to keep Sadie’s legacy alive by raising awareness of pediatric cancer.

“Childhood cancer has forever changed our lives, and despite the fact that we will never get Sadie back, we feel if we can bring awareness to the importance of bringing childhood cancer to the forefront of people’s thinking, then we have honored her and her short life,” Livers told the players.

She also asked the players if they knew anyone with cancer, and several said yes. But none of them have been associated with someone diagnosed with pediatric cancer, despite the sobering statistics Livers shared.

“Forty-two children are diagnosed with cancer every day, Livers told them. “That’s 15,000 kids every year.”

Livers also talked about the differences between pediatric and adult cancer.

“While there are similarities between childhood and adult cancers, there are many significant differences that cannot be overlooked,” she said.

For example, children cannot tolerate the same dosages of chemotherapy drugs as adults, Livers said.

Livers and her family have been part of several organizations that raise money for pediatric cancer or related causes, including Angels Among Us, Make A Wish and Cure Search.

While the Vs. Cancer organization focuses on pediatric brain cancer, Livers told the players that it is also important to raise awareness and money for all childhood cancers.

“It’s been over 20 years, in some cases, since there’s been a new drug to try on children,” she added.

Each organization’s direction may be different, but their goals remain — to end childhood cancer. As a way to help the Patriots raise money for their game, the Vs. Cancer organization set up a website for the team to use for fundraising. Each player could create their own page.

“What’s really neat is they can dedicate their page to someone who’s battled cancer,” Emanuel said.

As of last Friday, the Patriots had raised $6,075.

The Platteview team was also invited to take part in the fundraising efforts. Emanuel chose the Trojans because he is friends with the coach, who also has Ashland ties. Brian Dutcher, the Trojans’ head coach, is the husband of Ashland-Greenwood High School business teacher Amber Dutcher.

The Platteview players brought in a total of $125 for Vs. Cancer.

“They didn’t raise nearly as much as I hoped,” Emanuel said.

The outstanding effort by the Patriots, however, was rewarded with gifts from Vs. Cancer. After they reached the first $1,000, they were given gold shoelaces, which they wore during the April 4 game.

The organization offered commemorative t-shirts if the team reached $3,000. Once Emanuel told the players about the t-shirts, that figure became their goal, which they reached easily.

An anonymous donor matched the team’s efforts, raising the final total to over $6,000.

Not only did the players come away with a sense of accomplishment and the pleasure that comes from doing something good for others, they also found a new fan.

Emanuel said Krew and his family plan to keep coming to watch the Patriots play, and the players are looking forward to their visits.

“The baseball kids would love to see Krew again,” Emanuel said.