Plans in works for more unified sports events

Unified basketball games have also been added during the winter sports season. This year, the second annual unified basketball game featured intramural matchups between Ashland-Greenwood students. Fangmeyer said the COVID-19 pandemic did not allow them to invite another school to compete, as they had done the year before.

This spring’s track meet is back on, according to Fangmeyer.

“Outdoor events are more COVID-friendly, so we feel we can pull this off,” she told the school board.

While they were organizing the first track meet three years ago, it was tough to get schools to participate, Fangmeyer said. But word spread quickly about the event and this year 11 districts and over 150 athletes have signed up.

“The first year we had to go hunting for them,” she said. “After that we’ve had to turn down districts.”

Fangmeyer said there are several special events being planned for the day of the meet to celebrate the school district’s status as a “banner school.”

Last fall, the Special Olympics declared Ashland-Greenwood an official Special Olympics national banner Unified Champion School. But the pandemic delayed the banner presentation until spring, Fangmeyer said.