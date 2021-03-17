Plans in works for more unified sports events

ASHLAND – Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools has lots of exciting things planned as the school year begins to wind down. At the Board of Education meeting Monday night, some of those plans were revealed.
During administrative reports, Kristin Fangmeyer, director of student services and special education coordinator, told the board about two upcoming events. On Friday, the elementary special education students will participate in a unified sports event they have named the Unified Kindness Olympics to coincide with Kindness Week, which began on Monday.
According to Special Olympics, about 1.4 million people worldwide take part in Unified Sports, breaking down stereotypes about people with intellectual disabilities in a fun way. During unified sports competition, a Special Olympics athlete is paired with another student or adult, creating a unified partnership that works together during each event.
Twenty-six participants will be transported to the middle school/high school, where the gymnasium is large enough to allow parents to attend, Fangmeyer said.
But the rest of the elementary students and staff won’t be left out. The school district’s Striv.tv crew will livestream the event, with correspondents in the middle school/high school and elementary locations.
At the middle school/high school, the sporting events will be broadcast, while roving reporters will be at the elementary school to get reactions from the fans who will be celebrating the accomplishments of their classmates.
“Our Striv.tv team is working to make it engaging,” Fangmeyer said.
The unified event is just one of many Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools has organized in the past few years. In spring of 2018 Ashland-Greenwood hosted a unified track and field meet that was reportedly the first of its kind in the state. Middle school and high school students in grades 6 to 12 from Wahoo, Waverly, Raymond Central, Louisville, Milford, Conestoga and Malcolm came to compete.
During the 2018-2019 school year, AGPS hosted its first unified football game against Auburn. Held before the varsity football game at Ashland’s Memorial Stadium, the teams were cheered on by the varsity athletes and a stadium full of fans.
That spring, the second annual unified track meet drew nation-wide attention as Special Olympics Chairman Timothy Shriver and his wife, Linda Potter, attended.
When the pandemic closed school in mid-March 2020, the unified track and field meet was not held last spring.
When school reopened in the fall, the first elementary unified sports event was held in late September. Students participated in an enthusiastic t-ball game. The field was ringed with cheering students and family members during the event.
However, the pandemic did cancel a unified football game that was planned in Milford last fall.
Unified basketball games have also been added during the winter sports season. This year, the second annual unified basketball game featured intramural matchups between Ashland-Greenwood students. Fangmeyer said the COVID-19 pandemic did not allow them to invite another school to compete, as they had done the year before.
This spring’s track meet is back on, according to Fangmeyer.
“Outdoor events are more COVID-friendly, so we feel we can pull this off,” she told the school board.
While they were organizing the first track meet three years ago, it was tough to get schools to participate, Fangmeyer said. But word spread quickly about the event and this year 11 districts and over 150 athletes have signed up.
“The first year we had to go hunting for them,” she said. “After that we’ve had to turn down districts.”
Fangmeyer said there are several special events being planned for the day of the meet to celebrate the school district’s status as a “banner school.”
Last fall, the Special Olympics declared Ashland-Greenwood an official Special Olympics national banner Unified Champion School. But the pandemic delayed the banner presentation until spring, Fangmeyer said.
The banner presentation will take place in the morning during an outdoor presentation that will include local businesses. Fangmeyer said the local business community has been very supportive of the school’s unified sports program.