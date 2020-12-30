Pharmacy on front lines of COVID vaccine

Ashland Fire Chief Mike Meyer said members of the fire and rescue departments were among the first in the community to receive the vaccine because of the potential for exposure when they go on calls. About 20 have been inoculated through the pharmacy, with others receiving the vaccination through their employers.

“All fire and rescue are susceptible to the same issues, so that’s why (we) got it,” he said.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine, made by Pfizer, two weeks ago. A week later, drug company Moderna’s vaccine was given approval.

The Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective and the Moderna vaccine is 94% effective based on three clinical trials. The flu vaccine, in comparison, is 40 to 60% effective. The vaccine does not contain a live virus and cannot give the recipient COVID-19.

Ashland Pharmacy received the Moderna brand of the vaccine because it does not require the ultra-cold temperatures that the Pfizer vaccine does, Hubert said. The Moderna vaccine comes in a vial that contains 10 doses. All of the doses must be administered quickly.

“Once we open it up, we have six hours to get it in someone’s arm,” Hubert said.