Performing Arts Center campaign receives $50K challenge gift

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood Community Performing Arts Center steering committee announced this week that the campaign has received a $50,000 challenge gift from an anonymous local supporter. The gift will provide a dollar-for-dollar match to all new donations up to $50,000 for a combined impact worth up to $100,000.

By summer 2023, the campaign’s steering committee hopes to secure the remaining $2 million necessary to complete interior construction of the performing arts facility.

“This incredible gift came just in time for the holidays,” said Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools Superintendent Jason Libal. “The challenge gift, combined with multiple other ways to support the performing arts center project this season, present the public with a true once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to impact our community and our school district for generations to come.

The steering committee also continues its “Fund a Seat” campaign, allowing donors to fund each of the auditorium’s 700+ seats with a $750 gift. “Fund a Seat” gifts will be honored with plaques inside the performing arts center recognizing each donor’s family or the memory of a loved one.

For a limited time, donors who contribute $10,000 or more will also be rewarded with a $1,000 tax credit made possible by grant funding.

Additional campaign information, online contribution and gift pledge forms are available at agperformingarts.org.