Park bench dedicated for Greenwood girl

GREENWOOD – In the midst of the frivolity and merriment of Greenwood Fun Day, there was a quiet, emotional ceremony.

Just a few minutes after the annual fun run/walk that raises money in her honor, a bench was dedicated in the village park to McKenna Smith on Saturday morning.

The bright purple bench sits in view of the playground, where parents can watch their children run and jump and climb.

These are things McKenna could do as a young girl, but these actions were robbed from her at a young age.

McKenna was diagnosed with Juvenile Huntington’s Disease when she was just 11 years old after her mother, Amy Dickes, noticed changes in her daughter’s school work and coordination.

Juvenile Huntington’s Disease (JHD) is diagnosed when Huntington’s Disease is found in a patient under the age of 20. Huntington’s Disease is a hereditary, neurodegenerative disorder that affects motor, cognitive and behavior skills.

The disease runs in the Smith family. McKenna’s father, Tracy Smith, suffered from the adult form of the disease and died about six weeks after his daughter. Her grandfather, Charles Smith, also died from the disease. And she has a younger brother who suffers from JHD.

Seizures are also a part of JHD. McKenna suffered debilitating effects from seizures that eventually put her in a wheelchair earlier than JHD alone would have done and caused frequent hospital stays.

Dickes began working tirelessly on her daughter’s behalf, testifying before the Nebraska Legislature in the hopes that they would approve the use of cannabidiol (CBD), a compound found in marijuana, for treatment of seizures. Unfortunately, Dickes’ efforts did not bring about change, and six years later there are many in the state still fighting for the right to use medical marijuana.

Dickes also fought to have her daughter remembered during the 2017 Waverly High School graduation ceremony. McKenna, a resident of Greenwood, attended Waverly Public Schools and would have graduated that year. Dickes wanted to have an empty chair at the ceremony in McKenna’s honor. But the District 145 Board of Education did not allow her request.

McKenna’s legacy continues to remain active in Greenwood today. The McKenna Smith 5K Run/Walk is held every year during Greenwood Fun Day. After McKenna died, Jason and Trisha Nichelson adopted the cause as they organized the race for the community celebration in 2017. Proceeds raised are donated later in August during a walk at Lake Zorinsky in Omaha that also raises money to support Huntington’s Disease Society of America.

Six years ago, a group of kids attending Vacation Bible School at Greenwood Christian Church raised money for a bench to be installed in McKenna’s honor. Because of various delays, the project did not get done until this year.

“This has been a six-year adventure to get this done,” Dickes said to the small group gathered for the dedication ceremony on Saturday morning.

Clad in brightly colored shirts sporting “McKenna’s Run – Cure HD,” the family and friends gathered around the bench as Dickes thanked the many people who helped with the project. It was a community effort, with many local businesses and individuals helping out, she said.

Roger Dennis of Yoder’s Amish Furniture in Greenwood found a bench in the purple hue that represents Huntington’s Disease research. Logan and Landon Sobota of Greenwood dug and framed the concrete slab, which was poured by their dad, Mark Sobota. The Greenwood Village Board approved the addition to the park, which has been improved greatly over the years by the village’s Parks and Rec Committee. A co-worker of Dickes’ husband and McKenna’s stepfather, Jeremy Dickes, made the metal pedestal that bear’s McKenna’s name.

