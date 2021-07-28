Parents form Spirit Squad Booster Club

“A lot of the expenses cheer and dance have are out-of-pocket,” she said.

The school district provides new uniforms every few years for the sports teams and also does so for cheer and dance, Scott said. Because these uniforms are more custom-fitted, however, some spirit squad members aren’t able to use them and new ones must be purchased.

Cheerleaders and dance team members also have several personalized items – like jackets, backpacks and hair ribbons – that must be paid for by the individual.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The dance team has also added some new expenses as they gear up for competitions. The team has moved into Class B for state competition, so there are more expectations at this higher level, Scott said. They are purchasing competition uniforms that differ from the ones worn for performances during football and basketball games. And dance team each member must contribute $200 to hire a choreographer to develop routines. There will also be fees charged for contests, as well as expenses to stay overnight in some cases.

The cheerleaders and dance team members also must pay to attend summer camps, where they hone their skills and learn new routines and cheers for the upcoming season.