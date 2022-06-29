Parachutists to kick off July 4 celebration

ASHLAND – Fireworks will not be the only exciting things to see in the skies over Ashland on Fourth of July.

Parachutists will float down to Ashland’s Memorial Stadium to kick off the community’s annual Fourth of July celebration on Monday.

Heather Kennedy with the Ashland Rescue Department said one or two parachutists will arrive at the stadium at approximately 7:30 p.m. to start the festivities. After that, there will be plenty of games and fun activities for the kids as they wait for the fireworks to begin at dusk.

“Like years prior, we’re going to have activities prior to the fireworks,” Kennedy said.

The activities include games geared for children and adults like sack races, corn hole and other fun activities. The fire department will bring out their model house to give everyone a chance to test their aim with the water hose. If it is hot enough, they may also put up the sprinkler unit to give everyone an opportunity to cool off.

Ashland Rescue is working with the Ashland Fire Department to put on the games, while the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce coordinates with the Ashland Community Medical Board for the fireworks, which are scheduled to begin around 9:45 p.m.

There will be a concession stand with a meal deal offered and a Fourth of July favorite – freeze pops.

Amber Marsh with Pink Giraffe Audio is providing the sound system again this year.

Celebrating Independence Day as a community has been an Ashland tradition for more than two decades, starting when Kent Rung volunteered to put together the event in the 1990s. Even before that, Ashland hosted July Fourth events from the 1940s until 1978.

