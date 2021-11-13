Pandemic leaves lasting impact on wedding industry

LINCOLN – COVID-19 created a ripple effect on the wedding industry with rescheduled weddings and new engagements leading to an increase in demand and prices.

The influx of weddings has overwhelmed vendors with business.

“I had 10 weddings scheduled last April through August, and every one of them needed to be reconfigured,” said Linsey Huffaker, a Nebraska wedding photographer in Lincoln. “The thing is, I’m only one person. I can only do one wedding each Saturday. I had to ask my brides to choose a Friday for the reschedule as to leave my Saturdays free.”

Schae Jouwstra, owner of Kinflower, a floral company in Lincoln, also worked to reschedule her clients.

“I was quite open and relaxed about rescheduling, probably more than I should have been at the time,” Jouwstra said. “I really worked to fit in each of my clients that rescheduled, and that’s why I ended up with such a full schedule.”

Some vendors were not able to reschedule their client’s weddings and issued refunds. Others took alternatives. Huffaker rescheduled some of her clients for two separate days, one for the wedding, another for the reception or sent an associate shooter in her place if she was unable to schedule them.