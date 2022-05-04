Pair of law enforcement veterans on primary ballot

WAHOO – When Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz announced last January that he did not plan to run for office in the 2022 election, two men with impressive law enforcement resumes stepped forward to run for sheriff.

Curt Prohaska and Chris Lichtenberg are on the ballot for sheriff. Because both are Republicans, their race will technically be decided in the May 10 Primary Election rather than the General Election in November.

In the five months the two candidates have been campaigning, issues that have come up in mainstream and social media that brought out questions about each candidate’s character.

Prohaska filed for office using an Ashland address. However, he told The Ashland Gazette he lives in Lancaster County, where he bought a home when assigned there with the Nebraska State Patrol.

“If elected, as I have done for my entire career, I will move to Saunders County,” he said. “In fact, my wife and I are earnestly seeking a home in Saunders County, regardless of whether or not the voters choose me to be your next Saunders County sheriff.”

Prohaska went on to say that the Nebraska Secretary of State determined he had not violated any election laws, and that the Nebraska Attorney General has endorsed his campaign.

“Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson would not have endorsed me if my campaign violated the law,” he said. “In my discussions with these voters of Saunders County, they are not distracted by this non-issue.”

Lichtenberg did not comment on Prohaska’s residence issue, saying that he has “vowed to run a positive campaign on my strengths and what I can do for the county as sheriff.”

Lichtenberg did address allegations made on social media about his position as sergeant with the sheriff’s office and on the Cedar Bluffs Volunteer Fire Department.

Regarding the allegation that Lichtenberg failed to distribute equipment to deputies, he said it is not accurate.

“While there are some items of equipment being stored in an office that I share with another sergeant, Sheriff Stukenholtz has asked that no more of the equipment be issued until the proper training and meeting with deputies has taken place,” Lichtenberg said. “Some of the equipment requires additional connectivity from our IT department that has not taken place.”

The social media post, which was taken down from a community page soon after it was posted but reposted again later, also alleged that Lichtenberg failed to maintain the CBVFD’s fire trucks as he was paid to do, and as a result, the fire chief did not want him to be a member.

Lichtenberg emphatically denies these claims as well, stating that another business was hired to maintain the trucks.

“The department has someone contracted to do that and it wasn’t me,” he said.

He also stated that the fire chief, Rob Benke, had responded on social media to confirm the allegations are false, and offered his personal cell phone number for anyone who wanted to discuss the matter.

Along with questions about the allegations, both candidates were also asked about their candidacy and their plans and goals if elected. Their responses are below, in alphabetical order.

Background (career, public service, volunteer organizations, etc.)

LICHTENBERG: I have been a Saunders County resident for all but the first six months of my life and a continuously registered voter in the county for the past 28 years. I own a home and live in Cedar Bluffs with my wife Stacey and daughter Kennedy who is a senior in high school. My other two children include Hunter and Blake, who both live in Fremont. Blake is married to Brianna, and they had our first granddaughter named Collyns who is 11 months old.

I graduated from Cedar Bluffs High School and then received an Associate’s degree from Southeast Community College. After college, I worked at All Metals Market in Saunders County performing maintenance on equipment, operating heavy equipment and driving trucks. After five years of working at All Metals Market, I started my law enforcement career as a deputy at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. I worked in Dodge County from 2001 until 2010. During that time, I was a firearms and patrol rifle instructor, worked in investigations, assisted the III-Corp drug task force, taught Team Nebraska to grades K-3 in schools, performed acting coroner duties and investigations and filled in as a 911-dispatcher.

While working at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, I was also hired as a part-time deputy for the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office in 2006. While working part-time for Saunders County, I assisted with uniformed patrol, court security, compliance checks and inmate transports.

In 2010 when I left the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, I started a local trucking company in Cedar Bluffs which grew to having three trucks with grain trailers and two additional employees. This evolved to starting a tire and repair shop in Cedar Bluffs. I operated “Bluffs Tire and Repair” until being hired by Sheriff Stukenholtz as a full-time deputy in 2017 for Saunders County.

Since being hired full time in 2017, I have been promoted by Sheriff Stukenholtz to sergeant where my duties include supervising half of our deputies, including reviewing reports, reviewing camera footage from body cameras and in car patrol car cameras, commending them when they go above and beyond, taking complaints against deputies and if needed, reprimanding staff that I supervise and documenting those actions. I also coordinate the schedules of the deputies that I supervise. I am a taser instructor, firearms and patrol rifle instructor, manager of the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, coordinator of the drone program as well as drone pilot, field training officer and field training program coordinator. I have also attended specialized training in supervision and management levels of law enforcement from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center. I take an active role in the day-to-day operations, and you can often find me at the office on my days off, including attending weekly investigator meetings that include law enforcement officers from agencies across the county and the county attorney’s office on my own time. In 2019 I was awarded with the Nebraska American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award. I have had the advantage of working hand in hand with Sheriff Stukenholtz and Chief Deputy Coughlin on a number of projects and being part of the decision-making process on several high-level things. For example, just prior to the current budget year, I was asked to sit in with Sheriff Stukenholtz and Chief Deputy Coughlin and give input while we prepared the budget request for the county board members. In anticipation for the sheriff’s position, I was invited to attend a statewide law enforcement conference with Sheriff Stukenholtz and Chief Deputy Coughlin in the fall of 2021 and with Sheriff Stukenholtz in 2020 in Kearney where I was able to network with other officials.

I was the Cedar Bluffs Police Chief from 2015 to the end of 2021 when I resigned to allow more time for the sheriff campaign. As police chief, I was in charge of scheduling and managing part time officers, preparing and following an annual budget. I also maintained and submitted necessary reports and training records to the State of Nebraska.

I am an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and firefighter for the Cedar Bluffs Fire Department where I have been a member since 1994, joining as a senior in high school. I currently am the assistant fire chief, which is a position I have held since 1999. Even though we are all volunteers, we still treat our department with similar procedures and standards of a full-time paid department. As assistant fire chief, it is my responsibility to manage incident scenes, help ensure training is adequate, assist with new equipment specifications and purchases and reprimand our staff if necessary. In 2011 I was awarded with a Heroism award from the Nebraska State Firefighters Association and in 2019 I was awarded a Lifesaving Flood Hero Award from Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Since 2010, I have served on the Village Board of Cedar Bluffs and served as the chairperson since 2011. As chairman of the village board, I have supervised both full and part time employees, been involved with the hiring process, reprimands and terminations. Being on the village board has also involved preparing yearly budgets, tax levies and working with our employees to ensure we are staying within our budget.

While serving on the village board, a Joint Public Agency was formed between the Village of Cedar Bluffs and Cedar Bluffs Public Schools. I serve as secretary/treasurer for the Joint Public Agency. This was formed in 2014 and has allowed many improvements benefiting the residents of not only the Village of Cedar Bluffs but also has drawn people to our town. Improvements include our splash station, new park playground equipment and picnic shelters, and industrial arts building and added classrooms, concession stand building and improvements to our school and park areas.

PROHASKA: I grew up in Saunders County, graduating from Prague High School. After graduating, I enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and am a combat veteran directly involved with the liberation of Kuwait during the Gulf War. After being honorably discharged, I returned to Nebraska and began my law enforcement career. I first became a Saunders County deputy under Sheriff Ron Poskochil and was the chief of police in Ceresco before Cpt. Kevin Stukenholtz of the Nebraska State Patrol encouraged me to compete for a position as a trooper, and I was selected to join the Nebraska State Patrol in 1997. For 21 years I gained a vast array of law enforcement experience in the State Patrol until my retirement, my last duty station being in Lancaster County. Following retirement, I became a financial advisor, plus I joined the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office as a part time deputy sheriff and continue in that capacity today. When I left the financial planning firm, to pursue the office of sheriff in Saunders County, I had $15 million of assets under management. While I enjoyed my career as a financial advisor, my love and heart are in law enforcement and serving the public.

Why are you running for sheriff?

LICHTENBERG: Much of my life has been geared towards service to the public through the different organizations that I am active in and I would like to continue that service at a new level as sheriff. With over 21 years of law enforcement experience, my leadership roles within the community and work, and a compassion for helping people, I feel that I am a great candidate to be the next Saunders County sheriff and look forward to serving in that role if given the opportunity by the voters. Being the sheriff in Saunders County has been a dream of mine since starting my law enforcement career. In fact, when I applied for the full-time spot at Saunders County, I brought up during my interview that being sheriff was one of my goals but that I also would not run for office until Sheriff Stukenholtz decided to retire.

Serving the public is also something that runs in my family. My father was in law enforcement and I knew from an early age that was something that interested me for a variety of reasons. I wanted to be able to make a difference in my community and since I am a people person and a problem solver, and those qualities seemed to give me a good skillset for working in law enforcement. My grandfather, “Fritz” Lichtenberg, was the veterans service officer in Saunders County for many years. With my experience in leadership roles in a variety of organizations, I am well prepared to become the next Saunders County sheriff.

PROHASKA: As a 27-year veteran in law enforcement, I recognize that the world is rapidly changing. After retiring from the Nebraska State Patrol, I realized I couldn’t just sit idly by while law enforcement fought to deal with unprecedented attacks on public safety and police officers in recent years. I again chose to wear the badge of a Saunders County deputy sheriff to continue using my skills to combat the increasing crime and continued attacks on constitutional rights we face as citizens. When Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz announced he was not seeking another term, I was encouraged by many people to run for the position, which I have been working hard to do because my law enforcement, budgetary and leadership skillsets prepare me well to manage the road patrol, investigations, jail, court security and 911 communications divisions as well as the activities of the 76 employees as the next Saunders County sheriff.

What are the major issues facing the sheriff’s department in the county?

LICHTENBERG: The major issues that I see our office facing include staffing and retention of qualified employees, the county wide public service radio system, crimes affecting the citizens of the county, technology usage, extreme growth in the county and continued changes to requirements for our law enforcement officers which include training,

PROHASKA: We face increasing crime and threats to Saunders County citizens from outside the county. Copper wire thefts, burglaries and methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics problems are among the major issues endangering us. Most of these threats stem from criminal groups who are not from the area and look to hide in our county because it lies between Lincoln and Omaha, yet is rural. A vast increase in mental health incidents is also of major concern to me. Lastly, the current radio communications system is outdated and facing the end of its lifecycle.

How will you handle these issues?

LICHTENBERG: Many occupations have experienced challenges lately with hiring and retaining qualified people. The sheriff’s office is not immune to this issue by any means but I believe we can help alleviate some of those issues by creating a place of employment that our employees are proud to be a part of and want to come to work. While pay is also a part in employee retention, I believe that working and communicating with current employees on their needs and creating a positive employer/employee relationship where they feel they have a say in the way our office is run and the direction it is headed creates “buy in” and will make a huge difference in our office’s future.

The radio system update is definitely a major issue that not only affects the sheriff’s office but also all of the fire and rescue departments across the county. While this decision will ultimately be up to the county board members or maybe even the voters if put on the ballot, I feel that the elected sheriff should have an integral part in this process. I had the opportunity to spend several hours of my own time with radio consultants that were hired by the county board and took advantage of that opportunity due to how important of an issue I believe it is. Even before I take office, I will meet with county board members and give them my unique view point from a law enforcement officer/firefighter/taxpayer and county official tasked with keeping costs as low as possible to find a solution that works for everyone and keeps our first responders safe.

As far as crimes affecting the residents of the county, we seem to be seeing more and more cases where the suspects are coming into our county to commit crimes such as theft. I believe we need to do a better job of investigating those crimes by adding full-time investigators to our staff since we currently only utilize a part-time investigator. I feel that thorough investigations leading to prosecution is more prudent for our office rather than just taking the report which unfortunately happens due to our limited staff available for follow up.

Technology usage and updates are a normal way of life for most people and the sheriff’s office is not immune to those needs. I feel that we need to continue to keep updating our technology used at our office to not only make our deputies work more efficiently but also provide them with more ways and resources to effectively do their job. I have already been bringing in vendors to acquire options to update and add resources to use that will aid investigations, improve deputy’s efficiency, and benefit our overall productivity.

The extreme growth in Saunders County will also be something that we have to stay on top of as a law enforcement agency. With the population increasing, the demand for services also increases. I believe that having a good working relationship with the county board members and keeping residents informed to continue to grow our department as needed to ensure our citizens are effectively served and their needs met. Effective communication is certainly a key point in making sure we meet the demands of our residents.

The requirements for our law enforcement officers training is a continually changing issue due to legislative changes. With more and more hours required each year, I feel that it is important to provide training that is not only beneficial, but also interests individual officers. Using random training just to fill hourly requirements in my opinion, is not nearly as beneficial to the officers. I would like to see our agency set up to be able to provide not only valuable training, but training that interests each individual employee. This will have multiplying effects to the quality of service we can provide.

PROHASKA: To combat the methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics problem, I plan to organize a summit with the county attorney and other law enforcement agencies operating in Saunders County to discuss assembling a locally-focused drug task force. Concerning copper wire thefts, burglaries and all other property thefts, I will increase mobile patrols on county roads and in communities without police departments (and augment those who do) to detect, deter and prevent crimes. To focus on the increasing mental health situation, I will be implementing an enhanced training plan for deputies to assist in addressing this growing and concerning problem. When it comes to the radio communications system, the county supervisors have hired a consulting firm to explore the issue, and I await its recommendations to move forward.

What are your plans/goals for the sheriff’s office if elected?

LICHTENBERG: I feel that I have an advantage since I work with our deputies and dispatchers on a daily basis and talk to them daily about issues in our office. I know them, their families, what they are good at, and what they would like to see in the future of the sheriff’s office so I have a great handle on our current employee needs and wants.

Currently the sheriff’s office does not have any full-time investigators. My goal will be to add full-time investigators to the current staff so that cases get thoroughly investigated and prosecuted. I also would like to see us provide staffing to the III-Corp Drug Task Force. This position not only allows us to focus on drug-related issues in the county but we are reimbursed for a majority of the payroll cost for that spot. Saunders County is definitely not immune to drug issues and having a full time investigator focusing on those crimes will definitely be a benefit to our county.

I will strive to provide more equal deputy patrol presence throughout the whole county. Whether you live in one of the far-reaching areas of the county or just outside Wahoo, I believe as a taxpayer, you deserve to see your fair share of deputies patrolling the area. Along those same lines of more visibility to the public, I would like to increase the number of public functions that our deputies are present at to encourage good relationships with the community and public trust of our agency. Examples of this would be to have deputies to frequently stop in at sporting and public events to foster community policing which in turn leads to individuals feeling more comfortable when they have to call us.

Technology is rapidly evolving in law enforcement right now and I will strive to continue to update technology within the sheriff’s office to ensure we are doing the best job possible to prevent crime, ensure public safety and secure cases for prosecution.

I will rebuild relationships with domestic violence partners, healthcare facilities and other professionals we work side by side with, so individuals have access to all possible resources.

I will work with our deputies to find valuable training that will improve our service to the citizens including continued use of our “use of force simulator” and anti-bias training. Included in this training I would like to see that our deputies be trained on criminal interdiction that will allow them to better detect narcotics and human trafficking, criminal behavior, stolen property, individuals with arrest warrants and other criminal activity while on traffic stops.

Continue to build solid relationships with first responders and other law enforcement agencies that we work side by side with to ensure public services are top notch in the county. Our first responders in the county play an important part in public safety and I want to ensure we are all working together and providing them with resources to protect residents and citizens traveling through the county.

PROHASKA: Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz has done fantastic work with the sheriff’s office, and I will forge ahead on the path he has paved for Saunders County citizens. My plan focuses on the major issues facing the county as mentioned in the previous question, and thoroughly investigating crimes to develop sound criminal cases for prosecution. Further, in addition to the DARE program in our schools and being involved with our youth, I will add school resource officers funded through grants. I will continue to work with the Drug Courts; expand sheriff interaction with other law enforcement agencies and local fire and rescue departments; educate the public on safety through in-person presentations and social media and increase officer presence at sporting events.

What have you learned as you campaigned throughout the county?

LICHTENBERG: One of the most positive things that has been reinforced is that people in Saunders County are very supportive of law enforcement. This is so refreshing to see since across the country, being in law enforcement has become even more challenging in the last few years. People are also very appreciative of the things that I currently do for our county and all of the organizations that I am a part of and that seems to be a very important issue to most residents.

Many residents have expressed concerns about coverage and seeing our deputies in all parts of the county. I also feel that this is a very valid concern and will strive to implement procedures so that our deputies are more visible and seen across all areas of the county. Getting our deputies to be stopping in at events will also help to get them out and interacting with the public.

I have also learned that the taxpayers appreciate the chance to connect with their sheriff and know they have a voice in what goes on in the county. Interaction with the residents of the county is very important to me and it will be a priority for not only me but for all of the staff of our office. I will also continue to use our Sheriff’s Office Facebook page to educate individuals on recent activity, scams to look out for, and happenings within our office. If elected to be the next Sheriff, I will always be available and have an open door to the public.

PROHASKA: I have learned that people agree with me in appreciating the importance of courteous, professional and fair law enforcement. They want a sheriff who is well-versed in leading people, knowledgeable of the threat we face from criminals and who listens to their concerns face-to-face. They want a sheriff who is organized, experienced and approachable. And most of all, they want a sheriff who can keep their families safe.

What are your thoughts on how social media has affected your campaign?

LICHTENBERG: Social media has become a very powerful part of political campaigns. Social media enables you to reach a very large audience in a short amount of time. The last time we had a new sheriff elected in the county, social media was not a factor in the election. It also enables you to share your views on different issues in the county, facts about you and your accomplishments, share your credentials, and make them easily accessible to a large amount of people. Using social media in a positive way in my opinion, is the only way to use it and has been my vow since the start of this campaign.

On the other hand, social media has allowed more negativity and false accusations to be also easily put out to people. When you have a conversation with someone face to face, they are typically more respectful and do not tend to spread blatant untruths because their identity is known and their sources can be challenged. However, in the sheriff’s election we have seen that someone can create a fake profile for the sole purpose of spreading rumors and trying to gain legitimacy on social media. The people behind these fake identities then feel more protected to speak their mind without any repercussions or sources to their claims.

I would encourage anyone on social media or the internet to look my campaign up on Facebook “Chris Lichtenberg for Saunders County Sheriff” or visit my website www.lichtenbergforsheriff.com. You can also reach out to me on my cell at 402-480-1432. I feel being accessible as a candidate and possibly your next sheriff is important.

PROHASKA: Social media can be a double-edged sword. While it is good to quickly blast a message out to a lot of people, oftentimes people do not take the time to look into the facts because social media has replaced our face-to-face interaction and communication process across society. I have not relied solely on social media for my campaign, and I do not believe elections are won by social media or yard signs alone. That is why I have knocked on thousands of doors in Saunders County and attended numerous community meetings so people can ask me directly, face-to-face, about the issues and learn what I stand for without relying on someone else to toss out a rumor or opinion from behind a keyboard.