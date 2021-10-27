Painting prompts idea for Veteran’s Day event

ASHLAND – As a teenager, Gene Roncka worked as a riveter on B-29 bombers at the Glenn L. Martin Company bomber plant in Bellevue.

He was known for his precise work, and one day he was told to take extra care on the plane they were working on.

Roncka always wondered if that plane was the Enola Gay, the B-29 Superfortress bomber that dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, which helped usher the end of the World War II.

Roncka, who died July 11 at the age of 92, never learned the answer to that question.

After working at the bomber plant, Roncka became an accomplished artist. He opened Willow Point Gallery in Ashland in the mid-1990s.

At one point, he painted a piece with a B-29 flying over a stormy sky. He called it “Just Beyond.” His wife, Mary Roncka, said he didn’t talk about the B-29 until the end of his life. He also didn’t explain the reason behind the painting.

“I don’t know why he painted it,” said Mary Roncka, who admitted she doesn’t actually remember when he painted it, either.