Painting prompts idea for Veteran’s Day event

ASHLAND – As a teenager, Gene Roncka worked as a riveter on B-29 bombers at the Glenn L. Martin Company bomber plant in Bellevue.
He was known for his precise work, and one day he was told to take extra care on the plane they were working on.
Roncka always wondered if that plane was the Enola Gay, the B-29 Superfortress bomber that dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, which helped usher the end of the World War II.
Roncka, who died July 11 at the age of 92, never learned the answer to that question.
After working at the bomber plant, Roncka became an accomplished artist. He opened Willow Point Gallery in Ashland in the mid-1990s.
At one point, he painted a piece with a B-29 flying over a stormy sky. He called it “Just Beyond.” His wife, Mary Roncka, said he didn’t talk about the B-29 until the end of his life. He also didn’t explain the reason behind the painting.
“I don’t know why he painted it,” said Mary Roncka, who admitted she doesn’t actually remember when he painted it, either.
But Gene Roncka had a strong connection to the military that extended well past his work at the bomber plant. He joined the Marine Corps after graduating from high school in 1946. The combat of World War II was officially over, but the military remained focused on demobilization of the armed forces from the war zones.
Gene Roncka was a military policeman at Camp Pendleton in California. His brothers were also in the military around World War II, including one who was a navigator on a B-29, Mary Roncka said.
Others in the Ashland community also have strong ties to the military, and one in particular to B-29 bombers.
Tom Deleski of Ashland was honored by the Saunders County Board of Supervisors as the Veteran of the Month in September. The Air Force trained him as a turret system mechanic and he worked in B-29s.
Deleski has been invited to attend a special Veterans Day program Mary Roncka is hosting at Willow Point Gallery on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 5 to 9 p.m.
During the program, “Just Beyond,” which has never been on display at the gallery, will be unveiled.
She will also present Deleski with a special print made of the B-29 in the painting.
When Mary Roncka recently came across the painting she began to do some research on the B-29 her husband had painted.
The aircraft had a “K” on its tail, and she wondered what that meant. Google and other computer searches didn’t help, so she turned to local experts at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum near Ashland.
Chris Swancara, collections manager at the museum, researched the plane in the painting.
“The large K in the circle is a squadron marker, as we suspected,” Swancara told Mary Roncka in an email.
The plane was part of the 505th Bomb Group, which was part the 313th Bomb Wing in the 20th Air Force, Swancara explained.
The 505th was activated in March 1944 and conductedbombing raids on Japan and supported Allied landings on Okinawa.
The 505th also trained at Harvard Army Airfield in Nebraska in 1944, according to Swancara. And the group trained at Offutt Air Force Base, where the Martin Bomber Plant was located.
Swancara told Mary Roncka it is possible her husband may have seen a B-29 with “K” on its tail when he was working at the plant.
“It’s possible Gene saw one of the 505th’s B-29 bombers flying near the plant or even landing at the airfield there,” Swancara told Mary Roncka.
Unfortunately, Swancara was unable to definitively answer the question of whether Gene Roncka had actually worked on the Enola Gay. He told Mary Roncka it would be difficult to provide evidence that Gene’s speculation was correct.
After Swancara researched the aircraft, Mary Roncka invited him to be the featured speaker at the gallery’s Veteran’s Day program. It is the first time the gallery has held such a program.
Along with the unveiling and the speaker, there will be refreshments served. For more information, call the gallery at 402-944-3613.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.