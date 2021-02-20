Pace receives award before leaving for new job

Since she became VSO, Pace has worked under a motto of “What can I do to help you?” For Pace, it’s all about support and being there for Saunders County veterans by being available at all times. It’s not a nine-to-five job, Pace said.

“I will make house calls, I’ll go to their homes if they can’t make it in,” Pace said. “Before COVID I would go to nursing homes and senior centers. I work for the veterans.”

Valparaiso veteran Don Kobza said Pace has been a tremendous help to him and that he is not the only one to give good reports on Pace’s work and availability.

“I think she cares a lot about veterans,” Kobza said. “She just has a personal touch to it. She always makes you feel welcome and she’ll do everything in her power to help you out.”

Pace said her experience as VSO for Saunders County has been wonderful not only because of the veterans she has served, but also because of the history she has learned from veterans.

“It’s meant a lot to serve them,” Pace said. “When you’re elderly people just kind of walk by you and they don’t realize that you fought over in France, Germany, Korea, Japan or Pearl Harbor. You were part of all these different pieces of history that I’m afraid we’re losing.”