Oxbow Crossing TIF request moves forward

ASHLAND – Tax increment financing is being requested for the retail portion of a mixed-use development along Highway 6 in Ashland.

Phil Ruhlman and three of his brothers who make up Ruhlman Development Company were present at the public hearing on Oct. 6 where tax increment financing (TIF) was discussed for about 30 minutes.

The public hearing was conducted by the Ashland Community Development Agency (CDA), which includes the mayor and city council.

Kent Seacrest of Seacrest and Kalkowski, a law firm in Lincoln, did most of the talking for the Ruhlmans during the public hearing.

Ruhlman Development Company has proposed Oxbow Crossing, a retail and multi-family housing development on the east side of Highway 6 near the Silver Street intersection.

Part of the area was formerly owned by Deane and Carrie Morwitzer, where Deane Morwitzer operated an auto repair business.

The total project value is $4 million.

Seacrest said the Ruhlmans are asking for $677,996 in TIF for the first two phases of the mixed-use development called Oxbow Crossing. These two phases will include a sit-down steak restaurant and fast-food restaurant in Phase 1 and additional retail space in Phase 2.

A third phase will include two apartment buildings.

Seacrest emphasized that TIF will not be used for Phase 3.

“There isn’t a stitch of residential in that (TIF) request,” he said.

TIF is a program that encourages private development by allowing developers to pay for public infrastructure needed to improve a property by diverting a portion of the taxes.

The taxes on the property are frozen at the pre-improvement rate. Then, as the property is improved, the amount of money that would have gone to taxes is used to finance approved parts of the development like public infrastructure.

After a period of time agreed upon by the municipality and the developer (not to exceed 15 years according to Nebraska law), the property goes back on the tax rolls at the improved value.

Residential TIF has been a sore spot in Ashland in recent years. Ashland Investment Company requested the funding option in 2017 for Whitetail Estates, a residential/commercial development near the intersection of Highway 6 and 66.

They were seeking $2 million to bring water and sewer lines to the edge of the development, add turn lanes on the highway and do other road improvements. The amount was later reduced to $1.8 million.

Public outcry, fueled by social media, brought the subject into the limelight. Local citizens formed a group to fight the proposal and nearly 700 signatures were gathered in an informal petition.

After months of discussion and negotiation, the city council and the developers agreed to take TIF off the table. Instead, the city partnered with the developers to build the public infrastructure for Whitetail Estates.

This time around, the Ashland Planning Commission gave a recommendation to the CDA and the city council to approve TIF for Oxbow Crossing.

The redevelopment agreement spells out the amount of money that the city will forego in property taxes for up to 15 years, the maximum time TIF can be spread out. The amount is $11,249 per year.

Once the TIF bond has been paid off, the city will collect that tax annually.

Although the city will not receive the property tax on the improved portion of the development, it will benefit in other way, according to Seacrest.

The city will receive additional sales tax revenue. Seacrest said they estimate the restaurants could bring in $4 million in food sales each year, which equates to $60,000 in sales tax annually.

The project will also create jobs, foster economic growth in the community and improve Ashland’s “front door” off of Highway 6, Seacrest told the CDA.

When they bring sewer and water lines to the development, it will also create a redundancy that will increase water pressure in the area, the attorney said.

Grauerholz said other communities have had TIF projects paid off before the 15 years is up, in some cases in less than 10 years.

Seacrest said that is true, but the developers don’t want to overreach so they have set the 15 year timeframe. But that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen earlier.

“Whenever the debt is paid off or 15 years, whichever comes first,” he added.

Not wanting to overreach is another reason the developers asked for $677,996, Seacrest said, when they could have asked for more.

“We don’t want to overdo it,” he said.

After the CDA meeting adjourned, the city council convened and approved the second reading of ordinances that will change the zoning for Oxbow Crossing from light industrial to B1 Commercial for Phases 1 and 2 and R3 residential for Phase 3 and will amend the city’s future land use map.

The second reading of an ordinance approving Oxbow Crossing as a planned unit development (PUD) district was also passed.

The third and final reading of these ordinances is scheduled for the Oct. 20 meeting.

