Overview of middle school given

For the entire bond issue project, developing a campus feel is important.

“Obviously we’re putting three buildings on this property and we want to make sure that those three buildings work together,” Johnson said.

The architectural firm came up with a “we/see” statement to define the design that came from the visioning sessions.

“We see an innovative and flexible technical hub where students and staff socialize, collaborate and explore different career paths and develop their strengths in a fun and inspiring environment,” Johnson said.

The middle school will have a “spine” that unifies the building and provides a sense of wayfinding, according to Johnson. The “heart” of the building will be a commons area. There will be wings for academics and career technical education (CTE). The music area will tie in to the performing arts auditorium and the athletics wing will be located near the existing track and field complex.

The classroom pods will have a flexible, diverse design that includes “havens of collaboration where stimulation and education can really happen,” Johnson said.