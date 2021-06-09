Overpass project creates headaches for area drivers

Other drivers try to get to Highway 6 via Silver Street through the short tunnel that runs underneath the railroad. Ashlanders call the tunnel the “underpass.” The problem is the underpass is only 11 feet, 3 inches tall, so many high-profile vehicles driven by people not familiar with Ashland end up with damage after they try to get through, officials report.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some of the vehicles that have been damaged are campers who are leaving Ashland after staying at Ashland RV Campground, the new campground that opened last year on 13th Street near downtown. Visitors unfamiliar with the underpass have ripped the refrigerators off the top of their campers, officials report.

There are signs alerting drivers to the height of the overpass, warning them of low clearance and even stating the exact height of the structure. But many drivers ignore them.

City Council Member Jim Anderson suggested the city put up another warning sign on 13th Street for the campers.

“We need some advanced warning, as simple as that,” he said at last Thursday’s meeting.

Council Member Bruce Wischmann said neon flashing lights aren’t enough to alert some drivers.

“I’m not against another sign here,” he said. “Getting them to read it, that’s the issue.”

In the end, the city council did not agree on exactly where the sign should be placed. City Administrator Jessica Quady said she would consult with Public Works Director Shane Larsen on the issue.