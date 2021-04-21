Outdoor storage regs attract comments

But Building/Zoning Administrator Bill Krejci pointed out that it would be difficult to enforce different numbers for larger lots.

“It’s going to be a chore if you start making it too complicated for us to try and manage,” he said.

Council Member Chuck Niemeyer agreed it would be hard to enforce and said he thought two was “more than adequate.”

The number of vehicles was not changed, but the council did agree to clarify the type of hard surfaces allowed and to change the trailer size to 16 feet when the third and final reading is voted upon during the first meeting in May.

The public has been putting in its two cents on the ordinance since February when the planning commission was first scheduled to discuss the subject. The item was postponed until the March 25 meeting, where several members of the public expressed their concern with the ordinance. Several comments on social media also showed dissatisfaction with the city’s regulations.

The council received several emails stating opposition to the ordinance prior to Thursday’s meeting.

Wischmann said there is a lot of misconception and inaccuracies in the public’s comments.

“I think this has gotten blown way out of proportion with what I’ve seen with the number of discussion with planning and zoning,” he said.