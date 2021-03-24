Online comments prompt statement

ASHLAND – Discussion on social media after a recent Ashland Planning Commission meeting prompted a city council member to offer a lengthy statement at the end of the council meeting last Thursday.

Council Member Bruce Wischmann said he was responding to comments made on Facebook following a Feb. 25 meeting of the planning commission, where a public meeting was held to discuss modifying an ordinance regarding storage or parking of vehicles, boats, campers and trailers. Several members of the public attended the meeting to comment on the ordinance, which was adopted by the city council in 2016 but city officials admit has not been enforced.

“It upsets me to no end, that people think in any way shape or form that anybody that is on the city council, or within the planning commission, or within the historic committee are in any way shape or form Nazis, idiots, incompetent, or in particular, on the take,” Wischmann said.

City Administrator Jessica Quady said the main reason for the public hearing was so the planning commission could review the section that concerns required parking surfaces. There is no limit to the number of licensed and operable vehicles, boats, campers or trailers that can be parked on a driveway or the street, she continued. Parking these types of vehicles in side and backyards was the issue, and what surface was mandated.