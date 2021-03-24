Online comments prompt statement

ASHLAND – Discussion on social media after a recent Ashland Planning Commission meeting prompted a city council member to offer a lengthy statement at the end of the council meeting last Thursday.
Council Member Bruce Wischmann said he was responding to comments made on Facebook following a Feb. 25 meeting of the planning commission, where a public meeting was held to discuss modifying an ordinance regarding storage or parking of vehicles, boats, campers and trailers. Several members of the public attended the meeting to comment on the ordinance, which was adopted by the city council in 2016 but city officials admit has not been enforced.
“It upsets me to no end, that people think in any way shape or form that anybody that is on the city council, or within the planning commission, or within the historic committee are in any way shape or form Nazis, idiots, incompetent, or in particular, on the take,” Wischmann said.
City Administrator Jessica Quady said the main reason for the public hearing was so the planning commission could review the section that concerns required parking surfaces. There is no limit to the number of licensed and operable vehicles, boats, campers or trailers that can be parked on a driveway or the street, she continued. Parking these types of vehicles in side and backyards was the issue, and what surface was mandated.
“I think the intention when sending it to the planning commission wasn’t necessarily to make it more stringent, it was just to review the surfacing,” Quady said.
Quady said the zoning ordinance states that a permeable interlocking surface, pavement or asphalt are the acceptable surfaces. Wischmann said the council asked the planning commission to look into the issue because there they were not clear what was allowed by the ordinance.
“We were kind of confused as to what type of surfacing was acceptable,” he said.
Wischmann also pointed out that the city council makes the final decisions, and the city’s planning commission and historical preservation committee are simply recommending bodies.
“They’re just a sounding board that we use,” he said.
Wischmann said he wanted to bring the issue up in preparation for the upcoming planning commission meeting on Thursday, March 25, when the subject will again be discussed. The meeting is scheduled to begin a 7 p.m. at the library.
One of the reasons the city sets ordinances like this and Ordinance 1185, which prohibits unlicensed or inoperable vehicles to be parked on private property for more than 30 days, is to keep the community attractive. Wischmann said he doesn’t want to see a situation where a 70-year-old trailer with flat tires sinks into the mud.
“Because then, we graduate beyond just the RV issue,” he said. “Then we graduate into the nuisance issue, which from what you folks have seen tonight is never a fun thing to address.”
Wischmann was referring to three nuisance properties discussed earlier during the council meeting.
The council passed a resolution setting a July 31 deadline for Lowell Krueger to enclose and finish the foundation at 106 S. 16th St. and will require regular meetings with Building/Zoning Official Bill Krejci and monthly updates to the council on his progress to bring the structure back to habitable status.
“We just need it fixed to meet our codes structural-wise and nuisance-wise,” said Council Member Jim Anderson.
The council had asked Krueger at its March 4 meeting to come up with a plan to bring the house up to code. Although Krueger said his goals were the same as the council’s, he did not present a specific plan. But he indicated he plans to finish the project, which was started nearly 20 years ago.
“I’m really kind of excited about getting it done,” he said.
The council also granted an extension for Richard Snodgrass to continue cleanup efforts at a storage facility at 2359 Boyd Street. The deadline was March 18, but the council is allowing Snodgrass until April 1 to complete his work. Quady reported that the junk cars were all gone, but there were still some trailers that need to be removed.
The council postponed a resolution to declare the property at 2217 Ash Street a nuisance. Quady said the owner, Thomas Johnson, was scheduled to allow Krejci to inspect the property to give the council a better idea of the condition of the property.