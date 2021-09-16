One vehicle fatality accident near I-80 exit

GREENWOOD – A single vehicle rollover accident near the Greenwood Exit took the life of a Bennington man last week.

Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reported that on Monday, Sept. 6 at approximately 8:19 a.m. deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, along with Greenwood Fire and Rescue, Ashland Fire and Rescue, Cass County Emergency Management and Nebraska State Patrol, were advised of a single vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 80 at approximately mile marker 422.6.

Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle, a 2005 Honda Accent, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when it left the roadway and drove into the center median. The vehicle then jumped the creek and rolled over. The driver of the vehicle, Chaz Clark, 20, of Bennington was declared deceased on scene.

Speed is believed to be a factor and seatbelts were not in use.

The accident is being reconstructed by Nebraska State Patrol.

Reach The Ashland Gazette at news@ashland-gazette.com.