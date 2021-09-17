One redistricting proposal moves Saunders County out of First District

The Linehan/Republican plan would split Douglas County, moving portions of the county into the 1st Congressional District, represented by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln.

Heavily Republican Saunders County would be moved out of the First District into the Second District, and Bellevue and Offutt Air Force Base would be restored to the Second District after being transferred to the First District 10 years ago.

The Democratic plan would shed the rural Sarpy County precincts that had been added to the Second District 10 years ago.

In a second meeting late in the day, final revisions of proposed redistricting plans were presented to the committee. They are available for public view online at the Legislature’s website.

“This is really hard,” Linehan said following a brief meeting.

“We had to compress a 90-day process into a couple of weeks,” Wayne said, pointing to the late arrival of U.S. Census figures because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Linehan and Wayne held out the possibility of eventual compromise despite partisan differences.

“We are not that far apart,” Wayne suggested.