One redistricting proposal moves Saunders County out of First District

LINCOLN – Instead of continuing to argue about competing legislative and congressional redistricting plans, the Legislature’s redistricting committee decided last Thursday to take both Republican and Democratic proposals to public hearings already scheduled in three cities next week.
“That’s good for everyone,” Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the committee, said after the committee agreed to her suggestion to proceed in that manner rather than continue to battle with one another.
“We’re not going to fight over maps anymore,” she said.
Talking with the news media following a brief committee discussion, Linehan said she believes “this is good for everyone.”
“We can have hearings on both bills,” she said, “probably a Linehan bill and a Wayne bill. There will be no committee bill.”
Linehan is one of five Republican members of the nonpartisan Legislature who sit on the special committee. Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha is one of four Democratic members and the committee’s vice chairman.
The Linehan/Republican and Wayne/Democratic proposals differ dramatically in proposed new borders for metropolitan Omaha’s Second Congressional District, the only competitive House district in the state, and in redistricting of legislative districts.
The Linehan/Republican plan would split Douglas County, moving portions of the county into the 1st Congressional District, represented by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln.
Heavily Republican Saunders County would be moved out of the First District into the Second District, and Bellevue and Offutt Air Force Base would be restored to the Second District after being transferred to the First District 10 years ago.
The Democratic plan would shed the rural Sarpy County precincts that had been added to the Second District 10 years ago.
In a second meeting late in the day, final revisions of proposed redistricting plans were presented to the committee. They are available for public view online at the Legislature’s website.
“This is really hard,” Linehan said following a brief meeting.
“We had to compress a 90-day process into a couple of weeks,” Wayne said, pointing to the late arrival of U.S. Census figures because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Both Linehan and Wayne held out the possibility of eventual compromise despite partisan differences.
“We are not that far apart,” Wayne suggested.
“We need to take a deep breath (and) figure out our best options. Nebraskans are depending on us to compromise.”
Linehan said there will be “every effort to find compromise.”
Meanwhile, former Republican Gov. Dave Heineman took to Twitter to criticize the proposal by Republican members of the committee to move Saunders County into metropolitan Omaha’s Second Congressional District.
“Saunders County doesn’t belong in NE02,” Heineman tweeted. “I grew up in Wahoo and Saunders Co. residents want to stay in NE01.”
Heineman called upon Republican gubernatorial candidates Charles Herbster, Sen. Brett Lindstrom and Jim Pillen to “join me in opposing the Linehan redistricting plan moving Saunders into NE02.”
Heineman has previously said he is considering entering the 2022 GOP gubernatorial race.
Asked about his comments, Linehan said: “I think maybe Governor Heineman needs an opportunity to see the whole plan. We have to make changes.”
Public hearings are scheduled next week after the Legislature convenes its special redistricting session on Monday.
Hearings will be held in Grand Island on Tuesday, Lincoln on Wednesday and Omaha on Thursday.