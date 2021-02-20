NRD announces trail additions on Lake Wanahoo

WAHOO – Lower Platte North Natural Resources District will add over 4.5 miles of primitive trails at Lake Wanahoo, General Manager Eric Gottschalk said during his report at the Feb. 8 board meeting.
The new trails, located two miles north of the breakwater, on will be opened to the public on June 4, just in time for National Trails Day the next day. Along the trails will also be campsites which are to be free to the public, Gottschalk said.
Gottschalk said because the lake had such a successful season in 2020 with $259,738.27 in gross revenue, LPNNRD plans to add new amenities such as the trails.
Gottschalk said they also have been investigating a fish cleaning station, but are waiting to hear about grant options before LPNNRD can confirm anything.
In other business, the board of directors approved an additional cost to the $$1,452,069.27 for the initial Wanahoo Stilling Basin project contract. Valley Corporation was
contracted to repair damage from the 2019 floods on the back east side of the basin.
The intense flood waters flowing through the three tubes under the dam caused all riprap to be displaced. Gottschalk previously said that this created a large void underwater at the end of the spillway.
As Valley Corporation was working on adding gabion baskets over the void area, they learned that the matting cannot be added immediately adjacent to the basin floor. According to the agenda, the matting would be 66 inches away from the basin floor creating another void.
The alternative would be to add aggregate and concrete to fill the void, which is what the board approved. It will cost an additional $153,282.10.
The board also heard an update on the situation with the shutdown of ethanol plant AltEn located in Mead. Gottschalk said the LPNNRD hands are still tied because of Nebraska state statute 46-706, which states that point source contaminations like the waste being stored
on AltEn properties are out of the district’s control and can only be dealt with by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE).
The ethanol plant was ordered to be shut down on Feb. 4 by NDEE. Early morning on Feb. 12, a frozen pipe burst causing waste to spill out onto the property of University of Nebraska-Lincoln. According to a report from Lincoln Journal Star, NDEE is overseeing the situation.
The board of directors will next meet on March 8.