NRD announces trail additions on Lake Wanahoo

WAHOO – Lower Platte North Natural Resources District will add over 4.5 miles of primitive trails at Lake Wanahoo, General Manager Eric Gottschalk said during his report at the Feb. 8 board meeting.

The new trails, located two miles north of the breakwater, on will be opened to the public on June 4, just in time for National Trails Day the next day. Along the trails will also be campsites which are to be free to the public, Gottschalk said.

Gottschalk said because the lake had such a successful season in 2020 with $259,738.27 in gross revenue, LPNNRD plans to add new amenities such as the trails.

Gottschalk said they also have been investigating a fish cleaning station, but are waiting to hear about grant options before LPNNRD can confirm anything.

In other business, the board of directors approved an additional cost to the $$1,452,069.27 for the initial Wanahoo Stilling Basin project contract. Valley Corporation was

contracted to repair damage from the 2019 floods on the back east side of the basin.

The intense flood waters flowing through the three tubes under the dam caused all riprap to be displaced. Gottschalk previously said that this created a large void underwater at the end of the spillway.