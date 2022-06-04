 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Notices of Valuation changes being sent

  • 0

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Revenue, Property Assessment Division, reminds property owners that real property Notices of Valuation Change will be sent by county assessors on or before June 1. If there was an increase or decrease from the 2021 assessed valuation of a real property parcel to the 2022 assessed value, the county assessor is required to send a notice of valuation change to the property owner of record as of May 20.

If a property owner disagrees with the assessed value, whether or not a notice of valuation change has been received, a protest may be filed with the county board of equalization. The valuation protest may be filed in person or by mail with the county clerk in the county where the property is located, on or before June 30. Requirements for filing a protest are on the Notice of Valuation Change. All real property protests are required to be completed using Property Valuation Protest Form 422 or 422A.

For more information regarding filing a protest, please contact the county clerk where the property is located. County contact information is available at revenue.nebraska.gov/PAD/county-assessors-and-parcel-search. For further information, see the Real Property Valuation Protest Information Guide.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Service learning projects praised

Service learning projects praised

ASHLAND – Jen Smith initiated a service learning project for Ashland-Greenwood Middle School that benefited the students, the teacher and the …

Lichtenberg wins sheriff primary

Lichtenberg wins sheriff primary

WAHOO – Chris Lichtenberg has advanced to the General Election in the race for Saunders County Sheriff, topping the other Republican candidate…