Notices of Valuation changes being sent

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Revenue, Property Assessment Division, reminds property owners that real property Notices of Valuation Change will be sent by county assessors on or before June 1. If there was an increase or decrease from the 2021 assessed valuation of a real property parcel to the 2022 assessed value, the county assessor is required to send a notice of valuation change to the property owner of record as of May 20.

If a property owner disagrees with the assessed value, whether or not a notice of valuation change has been received, a protest may be filed with the county board of equalization. The valuation protest may be filed in person or by mail with the county clerk in the county where the property is located, on or before June 30. Requirements for filing a protest are on the Notice of Valuation Change. All real property protests are required to be completed using Property Valuation Protest Form 422 or 422A.

For more information regarding filing a protest, please contact the county clerk where the property is located. County contact information is available at revenue.nebraska.gov/PAD/county-assessors-and-parcel-search. For further information, see the Real Property Valuation Protest Information Guide.