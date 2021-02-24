Not guilty plea entered in child sex abuse case

ASHLAND – An Ashland man entered a not guilty plea for multiple counts of sexual assault, including that of a child.

Ryan D. Johnson, 35, of Ashland entered his plea in in Saunders County District Court on Feb. 8. The arraignment is scheduled for March 1.

Johnson faces a total of 15 charges, including four counts of first degree sexual assault of a child, nine counts of first degree sexual assault, and one case each of child abuse and third degree sexual assault of a child. All of the charges are felonies.

Court documents show the incidents allegedly took place from 2001 to 2017. Four victims were involved.

The original complaint was filed last October. Darren Hartman is handling the case for the prosecution. Public Defender Thomas Klein has been appointed to represent Johnson.

A preliminary hearing was held on Dec. 17 in district court. At the time, Johnson was housed in Sarpy County Corrections in Papillion.