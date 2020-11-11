Niemeyer to retain city council seat

ASHLAND – Chuck Niemeyer, who was appointed to the Ashland City Council last February to fill a vacancy, will retain his seat according to unofficial election results.

Saunders County election officials reported Niemeyer received 396 votes for Ward 1, which was 66% of the vote. His opponent, Amanda Roe, received 199 votes, or 33%.

Niemeyer received 167 early votes and 229 votes at the polls. For Roe, the early vote totals were 88, with another 111 votes garnered on election day at the polls.

In Ward 2, Jake Crnkovich ran unopposed. He received 628 votes, with 41% of his votes coming from early voters (261 votes). Another 367 votes were cast for Crnkovich at the polls on election day.

Despite misinformation published by an Omaha television news station, the Ashland mayor position was not on the ballot. Rick Grauerholz was elected mayor in 2018. The next time Ashland voters will vote for mayor will be in 2022.

These results are considered unofficial until election officials certify the results at a later date.