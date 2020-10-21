Niemeyer, Roe face off for city council

ASHLAND – Incumbent Chuck Niemeyer faces challenger Amanda Roe for the Ward 1 City Council seat in the Nov. 3 general election.
Niemeyer was appointed to the city council in February to fill a vacancy. It is his first time as an elected official, but he holds several positions on local boards, including Ashland Golden Apartments, Carol Joy Holling Camp and the Peru State College Foundation. He was also appointed to represent the city council on the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC).
“These volunteer opportunities have provided experiences in understanding management, operation and budgets of large entities,” he said.
Roe has not held a government position, but comes from a family of public servants, including her grandfather, who was a county sheriff; her father, who was a U.S. Marshal; and her mother, who worked as executive director of agencies that range from domestic violence shelters to national monuments.
Niemeyer is running for re-election to continue a desire to give back to the community he has called home for over 40 years.
“I am committed to making a difference through serving our community and making it the best it can be. Ashland is a great community and has great potential because of its historic past, its renovation and retention of the historic character of its downtown, and the culture and talented people of the community,” he said.
Niemeyer said the people of Ashland are also an important asset, especially when they pull together in challenging times.
“In the months I have been on the Ashland City Council, the magnitude of running the very diverse and complex city business is extensive,” he said. “The need to learn is never ending. I have had the opportunities to attend educational conferences and to learn much more about the city’s operations and budget.”
Roe wants to be on the city council because a government should reflect the constituents it represents, she said. The American Community Survey in 2018 showed over 50% of Ashland’s population is under 49 years old and over half are female, two demographics in which Roe belongs.
“However, our city government does not reflect those populations,” she said. “The more diverse the voices, the more diverse the discussions, and in the end, the better the solutions.”
Ashland is also facing change, Roe said.
“That change is going to require innovation solutions, increased transparency about how city decisions are made, and open communication between city government and constituents,” she added.
As a person who has a background in starting and running numerous businesses, Niemeyer said he has experience with managing budgets, problem solving, listening and working with employees and other businesses.
“For example, when I started Innovative Laboratory Systems, I moved the business here to Ashland and hired local talented people,” he said. “It is now a multistate business with some national and international work.”
Niemeyer was also part of a small group of investors that built the Oxbow Living Center, an independent and assisted living facility in Ashland.
Niemeyer has also been appointed to or volunteered for leadership positions that require the ability to listen, work with people and compromise when needed, he said.
“Hard work is essential,” he added. “I care deeply about Ashland and the people.”
Roe said she is dedicated to the success of the Ashland community.
“I will work fairly and consistently to support our citizens, our schools and our businesses,” she said.
Her experience as a forensic scientist and college professor have provided skills Roe said will be beneficial if she is elected to the city council.
“My research background trained me to be methodical, logical and to look at all data available when making a decision,” she said. “I have experience locating, writing and receiving local and federal grants, which can help ease the citizen tax burden when funding infrastructure and other large-scale projects. Working in public service has also made it necessary to be good at finding cost effective ways to increase efficiency and at solving problems by thinking outside of the box.”
Both candidates agree that affordable housing is lacking in Ashland.
“We need to expand housing for seniors and low income residents with the help from grants, the local AAEDC and other state and federal programs,” Niemeyer said.
According to Roe, there are people who reside and work in the community that can’t find an affordable place to live.
“We need to use our available resources as sustainably as possible by working with current home owners to repair and/or rehab housing units to increase the number of homes we have available,” she said. “We also need to promote private/public partnerships to develop single-family and multi-unit housing units that are clean, safe and affordable.”
Niemeyer and Roe also agree that Ashland is experiencing rapid growth.
“Ashland is in a very desirable area for growth and we cannot ignore it,” said the incumbent.
The city council must work to keep the positive aspects of the community and its businesses, but also plan for smart, integrated growth now and in the long term, Niemeyer continued.
“Smart growth needs to be evaluated, planned and monitored to avoid extensive future costs, costly spread out infrastructure and haphazard growth,” he said.
Roe said it is unique for a community like Ashland to be experiencing annual growth. But growth will require a balance between preserving local history and not being left behind.
“It means our town will need to be proactive on issues like housing, infrastructure, safety, education and technology,” she added.
Infrastructure is defined as the basic physical and organizational structures that are needed to operate a community. Roads, utilities, power and buildings are an essential part of the community, Roe said.
“Infrastructure is literally the foundation a community is built on,” Roe said. “It is the network that connects people and places and is closely linked to a community’s success and safety.”
Roe believes the city should partner with local property owners to maintain its infrastructure.
“That means looking at outside funding sources and agency grants to assist with the planning and costs of repairing streets and sidewalks,” she added.
Niemeyer said the city council should carry on prioritizing maintaining and upgrading water and sewer lines and streets.
“We need to continue to address the aging infrastructure in various parts of Ashland,” he said.
Bringing high-speed internet to Ashland is also important. The COVID-19 pandemic really brought this to light when many Ashland residents and students worked and studied from home, the incumbent added.
Roe also wants reliable internet in Ashland, but in addition she would like to see the city’s website become an up-to-date information portal where the citizens can watch council meetings, apply for building permits and express opinions.
“It should be a place where city budgets, ordinances and events can be easily found and in a format that is easy to understand,” she added.
Providing Ashland’s citizens with a sense of comfort, support and safety is another priority for Niemeyer.
“Improved community safety is a priority with emphasis on street traffic, stop signs, as well as security,” he said.
Maintaining a strong first responder force is another main concern for both candidates.
“We have great fire/rescue and police departments and need to provide them the tools to operate to the max with adequate funding, recruiting, training and positive feedback,” said Niemeyer.
Roe agreed that first responders need local support.
“Overall, I will work to make sure our city police, firefighters and EMTs have the resources they need for training, gear and supplies,” she said.
The busy intersection at Highways 6 and 66 has also drawn the attention of both candidates. And traffic will only increase when residents begin moving into the new Whitetail Estates housing development.
“We need a Highway 6 marked crossing for the safety of our residents,” Niemeyer said.
Roe wants the state Department of Transportation take another look at the issue.
“By installing a light or other traffic director, it also allows it to become a safer crossing for pedestrians and bikers,” she said.
