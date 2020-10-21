Niemeyer, Roe face off for city council

Niemeyer said the people of Ashland are also an important asset, especially when they pull together in challenging times.

“In the months I have been on the Ashland City Council, the magnitude of running the very diverse and complex city business is extensive,” he said. “The need to learn is never ending. I have had the opportunities to attend educational conferences and to learn much more about the city’s operations and budget.”

Roe wants to be on the city council because a government should reflect the constituents it represents, she said. The American Community Survey in 2018 showed over 50% of Ashland’s population is under 49 years old and over half are female, two demographics in which Roe belongs.

“However, our city government does not reflect those populations,” she said. “The more diverse the voices, the more diverse the discussions, and in the end, the better the solutions.”

Ashland is also facing change, Roe said.

“That change is going to require innovation solutions, increased transparency about how city decisions are made, and open communication between city government and constituents,” she added.