New VSO focuses on remembering veterans

WAHOO – Dan Kauble applied for the Saunders County Veteran Services Officer with the sole intention of helping veterans.
“The Saunders County Veterans Service Officer position came available in November offering an opportunity to work for and give support to our great veterans,” Kauble said. “I applied for the job to help the veterans, my goals are to help the veterans.”
Kauble was selected by the Veterans Service Committee out of 15 applicants. Pat Hancock said they interviewed eight applicants, but ultimately selected Kauble as their recommendation to the Saunders County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 26.
“All eight were very good,” Hancock said.
Former VSO Mary Pace announced her departure from the position in November after four years with the plan to leave for Bethesda Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland in early March.
“It’s meant a lot to serve them,” Pace said. “When you’re elderly people just kind of walk by you and they don’t realize that you fought over in France, Germany, Korea, Japan or Pearl Harbor. You were part of all these different pieces of history that I’m afraid we’re losing.”
A veteran himself, Kauble plans to ensure the history of veterans does not get lost by making sure veterans are not forgotten. Kauble said today’s veterans are living in a different time than their predecessors from the Vietnam Era, Korean Conflict and World War II being that the last World War I veteran died in 2012.
“The historical level of respect for our veterans ebbs and flows over the years (another story for another time),” Kauble said. “Regardless that 1% of this country’s total population sign up year after year, decade after decade risking it all to protect our freedoms.”
Kauble said welcomes all veterans and family or friends of veterans to come visit the VSO office currently located at 426 N. Broadway in downtown Wahoo. He hopes to go through the estimated 70 open or pending claims that are on file and call each veteran to update them about where their file is at and follow up when the administrative process is complete.
“We’re here to help the veteran,” Kauble said.
He also plans to provide support and aid to veterans throughout the county by educating himself on benefits for veterans so he can properly inform veterans about healthcare.
Kauble describes himself as a small town Nebraska boy who “learned early it takes hard day’s work to earn a day’s pay.” When he finished high school, he enlisted for three years in the US Army and after returning home, he found good fortune in his 48-year marriage with his wife Diane. The couple raised three children, Eric, Danyelle and Cassady.
Kauble also graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha thanks to the GI Bill, which made it financially possible for veterans like him to attend and graduate college.
Kauble said he has found that in his few weeks in the position, the VSO regional support he has received “has been fantastic and the upcoming educational conferences are invaluable.”
Kauble said he has been thankful for the support from the Veterans Service Committee as well as other county employees such at County Clerk Patti Lindgren and County Register of Deeds and Assessor Rhonda Andresen and their staff. He also thanks Linda Niemann, District 5 Supervisor John Smaus and County Attorney Joe Dobesh.
Kauble said the most important aspect of his job is ensuring respect and benefits for county veterans.
“The learning curve is steep but there is a collaborative energy by all to educate the veterans on the available resources,” Kauble said. “We are initiating efforts to gain trust, assure confidentiality, facilitate filing for benefits and assure veterans are well informed.”