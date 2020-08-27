ASHLAND – A dozen teachers joined the staff at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools this fall, ready to tackle a school year that looks like no other.
In the middle of a pandemic, these teachers take on new teaching and extracurricular assignments with enthusiasm and positivity.
At the elementary school, there are eight new teachers.
At the middle school/high school, five teachers have joined the staff. The Gazette will profile these teachers in next week’s issue.
Ashland-Greenwood alumnus Elsielynn Busenitz will teach fourth grade. She became a teacher to offer students opportunities through education.
“I want to be able to provide students with as many opportunities as possible through what they learn and how they grow in the classroom,” she said.
This is the first teaching job for Busenitz, who graduated from AGHS in 2017 and received a degree in elementary education from Nebraska Wesleyan University this year.
She wants to help her fourth grade students find their passions and be their cheerleader when they do great things.
“I hope to be that for my students,” she said.
As a product of Ashland-Greenwood, Busenitz is familiar with the school system and the community.
“I knew how excellent our school system was,” she said. “I know that we have administrators, staff and families who genuinely care about the well-being of our students.”
Lindsay Kellams, the new fifth grade teacher, is also a graduate of Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools. She earned a bachelor of arts in elementary education with a coaching minor from Midland Lutheran College and went on to receive masters degrees from Peru State College and the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
She taught for 14 years at Hillside Elementary in Elkhorn, spending four years in the second grade classroom and 10 years in third grade.
A “fabulous” third grade teacher inspired Kellams to become a teacher.
“I have always loved kids so I could not imagine doing anything else,” she added.
Her memories of attending school at AGPS led her back to her hometown, where she plans a year of “grace and flexibility.”
“I know there will be a lot of learning from me and the students,” she said. “We will support each other through whatever is thrown our way! I hope to be there for each student socially, emotionally and academically.”
Although she did not grow up in Ashland, new kindergarten teacher Amber Holz said the community has become home to her since she married AGHS grad Josh Holz six years ago.
“I feel I am right where I need to be,” she said.
She is a graduate of Papillion-LaVista High School. After receiving her bachelors degree in education and human sciences from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln she spent a summer teaching English in Guatemala. She has a masters in early childhood education from Concordia University. Before coming to Ashland-Greenwood, she taught in Ralston and Papillion.
“I became a teacher to inspire, encourage, support and guide students to be the best they can be,” Holz said.
Teaching is so much fun it is more like a hobby than a career to Holz.
“I live for those ‘a-ha’ moments, the moments when students are amazed at something brand new they can suddenly do,” she said. “Watching a student’s confidence grow as their skills grow is such a blessing and is a huge part of why I became a teacher.”
Her plans for the 2020-2021 school year include growing, learning and having fun.
“This year will prove just how important relationships are and together, we will find the positive in each and every day,” she added.
Elmwood native Brandy Drueke hopes to reveal the personal growth, unique learning style and personality in her third graders this school year and build relationships with her students and their families.
“I believe my role as the teacher is to provide various learning activities and opportunities to aid the development of each and every student to become lifelong learners,” she said.
Drueke attended Peru State College after graduating from Elmwood-Murdock in 2012. She said the welcoming atmosphere of the Ashland-Greenwood school district and community provided a positive impression.
“Although I didn’t grow up specifically here I feel great being a part of the AG community,” she said.
Darcy Carey joins the district as early childhood special education teacher and preschool coordinator. She is originally from Curtis.
When Carey and her family moved to Ashland in 2019, she was not looking for a new job. She was employed at Gretna Public Schools as an early childhood special educator. But the thought of working in the community she was now living in and being on the same school schedule as her teenage sons was attractive, she said.
“I decided to give it a shot and here I am,” she said. “I am very excited to be here!”
Growing up in the southeast part of Nebraska as a country girl, Carey had planned to become a veterinarian until she suddenly enrolled in a nursing program. But a summer job at a childcare center ignited a passion for education and changed her career course for good.
“Over the last 15 years I have worked with our youngest population while continuing to earn degrees in the field that have increased my skill set and enabled me to better learn from and with the children and families I work with,” she said.
As the school year gets underway, Carey will focus on building relationships with staff, students and families to create a strong foundation that will help make the easy and the difficult tasks workable.
“In order for me to reach any other goal with the children and/or their families, we must first have a strong, trusting relationship,” she said.
Carey’s first impression of the school district came as a parent. Now, as a teacher, she continues to see the welcoming, positive, hopeful and helpful nature of her colleagues during this one-of-a-kind school year.
“AGPS is planning for the unknown with grace and positivity and I’m grateful and excited to be part of such a dedicated and compassionate team,” she said.
Also from the southeast corner of the state, the new elementary media specialist, Nick Kaiser, grew up in Imperial.
Kaiser has a bachelors degree in secondary English education and masters degree in secondary education with a school library/media endorsement.
Working with children brought Kaiser to a career in education.
“I love seeing the ‘lightbulb come on’ as they understand new ideas and concepts,” he said.
After working in Millard Public Schools for 14 years, Kaiser wanted to teach in a smaller school district.
“I want my own children to grow up in an environment like AGPS and want to build into the community here,” added the father of three.
Kaiser is taking over media specialist duties from Jerry Wendelin, who retired after 36 years at AGPS.
“I’m looking forward to building on the fantastic work that Jerry Wendelin did in the media center,” Kaiser said. “I hope that all the elementary students grow in their love of reading and become more effective users of technology and better digital citizens.”
Abra Prescott, who hails from Elkhorn, is the new elementary intervention teacher.
“My goals are to continue to develop my practices in teaching math and reading and help students make progress academically and behaviorally,” she said.
The Elkhorn South grad received a bachelor of arts in elementary and special education from Hastings College and a masters from UNK in special education.
As a student, Prescott loved attending school, which led her to become a teacher. She taught in Grand Island Public Schools for three years as a K-5 special education teacher but was looking to work in a smaller district when she applied at Ashland-Greenwood.
“I knew that AG had a great reputation and strong ties to the community,” she added.
Prescott has found AGPS very welcoming, supportive and team-oriented.
“High emphasis is placed on best practices and striving for the best possible student outcomes,” she said.
