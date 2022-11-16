New mayor ready to set priorities

ASHLAND – Jim Anderson said it hasn’t quite soaked in yet that he is going to be the next mayor of Ashland.

But he’s also ready to get started after a long campaign season.

“I’m looking forward to working with the council and the newly-elected people,” he said.

Anderson received 606 votes, while 450 votes were cast for his opponent, Amanda Roe.

Anderson has been serving as a city council member for the past eight years in Ward 1. He chose not to run for re-election when he filed as a candidate for mayor.

Anderson was president of the council until he began serving as interim mayor after the death of Mayor Rick Grauerholz on Nov. 4. Anderson will be sworn in as mayor at the Dec. 1 meeting.

Anderson said he is excited about making the transition from city council member to mayor. He served multiple terms on the city council and was on the planning commission before being elected to the council in 2014.

“It’s an honor to serve my hometown as the mayor after all these years being involved with the planning commission and city council,” he said.

One of Anderson’s first stops after winning the election was city hall, where he visited with city officials.

Anderson plans to have an open door policy with City Administrator Jessica Quady, Building Inspector/Zoning Administrator Bill Krejci and Police Chief Ryan Brady and the public.

“Communication is so important,” he said.

While on the city council, Anderson had several issues that were priorities, and they will continue to be at the top of his list as mayor.

The issue that first came to mind for Anderson was the condition of the pedestrian tunnel that runs along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad underpass.

Anderson said it is a safety hazard because pedestrians will opt to walk in the busy Silver Street underpass rather than through the pedestrian tunnel.

“It would be terrible if someone got hurt,” he said.

The tunnel’s appearance is also a deterrent to visitors coming to Ashland.

“The appearance as you come off of Highway 6 needs to be spruced up along the railroad right-of-way,” he said.

New lights installed by city crews in recent years have made some improvements, but not enough. And it is not a project that will be done overnight, the new mayor said. Still, the city needs to make a start now.

“We can continue to talk, but we’ve got to move forward,” he said.

Nuisance properties have been a thorn in the city’s side for many years, according to Anderson. He favors informing property owners of ordinances and offering solutions to the problem rather than city coming in to clean up. But the issue must be addressed, not matter how.

“I’ve said it before, let’s clean this stuff up and let’s not let it go on longer and pass it on to another council in two or four years,” he said.

Anderson would also like to eliminate unlicensed vehicles in the community, which also detract from the beauty of Ashland.

“We’ve got to be a little bit more proactive on that,” he said.

Ashland topped 3,000 residents in 2020, and is currently experiencing a growth spurt in residential and commercial construction. Anderson wants growth to be controlled to avoid troubles neighboring communities have gone through.

“I’m glad we’re not growing as fast as Gretna or Waverly,” he said. “We’re growing at a nice, nice pace.”