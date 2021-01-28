New CT machine makes scans efficient and patient-friendly

Dailey said the new machine is also very patient-friendly because of its efficiency when producing scans, an 80% decrease in radiation dosage and it allows for larger patients. The machine has controls adjacent to where the patient lays for the scan, which keeps technicians like Stacey Schnieder near the patient throughout the experience.

Schnieder said the adjustment to the new machine has gone well so far. The CT machine’s speed to produce photos makes the entire system much faster and opens a world of possibilities, she said.

“It’s so much faster,” Schnieder said. “We’re able to do exams on it that we were limited to before.”

Dailey said SMC purchased the CT machine along with a new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine and a portable scanning machine in a package for $875,000 in June 2020 from Brown’s Medical Imaging in Omaha. The CT machine cost $300,000, the MRI machine cost $475,000 and the portable scanning device cost $100,000.

“I guess I felt like for the price that we were getting it for and the ability to move forward in the future, I felt like it was a good decision,” Dailey said.