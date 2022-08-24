New city flag ready to fly

ASHLAND – The new City of Ashland flags are in and ready to fly on flag poles around town.

On Monday, Mayor Rick Grauerholz and Caleb Fjone, executive director of the Ashland Area Economic Development Council and member of the Creative District Committee, showed the new flags at city hall.

“They’re ready to go!” said Fjone as he and Grauerholz held up the flag designed by Ashland resident Frank Budz.

The competition opened in December. Contestants had just over two months to submit designs. A total of 12 people submitted 120 designs.

Budz submitted several flag designs, and two were selected as the top three by the Ashland City Council on March 8. The names of the designers were not disclosed to the council members.

Voting was done at the Ashland Public Library and at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools. The top vote-getter was a flag with a sunrise peaking over a blue horizon and with a ribbon of white and light blue indicating water.

Budz described his design in a story in The Ashland Gazette published in June, when the winner was announced. He said he incorporated water as an element of the flag design to note the significance of Salt Creek in Ashland’s history. The discovery of a limestone ford crossing on the creek brought settlers to the area. Named Saline Ford, the crossing was a part of the Mormon Trail. As more pioneers crossed the creek, trading posts were established and eventually a town was founded.

The blue also the big skies and Nebraska’s open spaces, Budz explained, and brings about feelings of loyalty, sincerity and freedom.

The sun was included in the design to denote optimism and a splash of color, Budz said. The yellow color also pays honor to the state flower, the goldenrod, and the state bird, the Western meadlowlark.

Budz is a graphic designer. He owns The Roost, a bed and breakfast in Ashland with his wife, Mary Beth.

The contest was sponsored by the Ashland Creative District Committee as a way to demonstrate community engagement in their quest for Creative District designation from the state, which was achieved in June. The Flora District is the first creative district in the state.

The Creative District designation was developed by the Nebraska Arts Council with the approval of the Nebraska Legislature in 2021. The program identifies and certifies creative districts in communities across the state to enhance the arts and strengthen economic development.

With Ashland’s already strong ties to the arts through a local arts council and multiple art-related businesses, Fjone felt the Creative District was the perfect fit for the city. He brought the idea to the city council and AAEDC in late 2021.

A committee was formed to work on the application process. The committee includes local businesspersons Steve Nabity, Mary Roncka, Laura Capp, Ashley Welch and Bobby Fricke Jr., Ashland Arts Council President Heather Logston and Fjone. The acting AAC president and AAEDC executive director are permanent members of the committee, while the rest are appointed by the mayor.

