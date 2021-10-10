NENCAP to hold WIC clinic in Wahoo

WAHOO – Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP) will hold the Wahoo WIC Clinic at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 West Eighth Street, on Monday Oct. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC Program please call (402) 727-0608.

NENCAP’s WIC Program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income eligible pregnant, breast-feeding or postpartum women, infants, and children to age 5 years. WIC is an equal opportunity program.

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP), headquartered in Pender, is one of nine Community Action Agencies in Nebraska. NENCAP manages several different programs as determined by identified needs of residents in the 14 county service area. The agency serves over 10,000 clients a year due to successful outreach efforts.

For more information on NENCAP programs, call 1-800-445-2505.