Nebraska Strong Recovery program extending aid

WAHOO – In 2019, the Nebraska Strong Recovery project was created to offer crisis counseling for those emotionally affected by the devastating floods. Now, this outreach organization’s charter has been extended to aid people in the area who are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nebraska Strong Recovery Project is an outreach program operated by Region V Systems. Region V provides behavioral health services in Saunders, Butler, Nemaha, Saline and Richardson counties.

The state applied for a crisis counseling grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after the 2019 spring flood. Similar programs were provided after the Hallam tornado in 2004. Initially services were to be provided through April 2020. But when the pandemic struck, those services were extended by FEMA.

This is the first time an outreach program like this has been implemented for a pandemic-level event, said Theresa Henning, director of special projects for Region V. However, the program is not much different than the one that was developed after the 2019 flood, because what people are going through now is not much different than what is experienced after a major disaster like a flood.

“Reactions are similar as far as individuals affected by the pandemic or individuals affected by flooding,” Henning said.