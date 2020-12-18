Nebraska’s astronaut endorses state as Spacecom HQ

OMAHA – Retired NASA astronaut Clay Anderson and retired Admiral James O. Ellis, Jr. (USN), former commander of U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), announced last week their support of Offutt Air Force Base as the permanent location for U.S. Space Command Headquarters (USSPACECOM).
“In 2002, we merged the first United States Space Command with United States Strategic Command in Omaha because of the natural synergies between space operations and all of the strategic roles then resident in USSTRATCOM. Many of those synergies still exist, and I believe co-location of these two important commands would make a great deal of sense, especially given the pro-active ability of the region to craft public-private partnerships and national security research support, and the always-welcoming spirit of the people of Nebraska,” Ellis said.
Currently, The Department of the Air Force is considering six locations for USSPACECOM: Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico; Offutt Air Force Base; Patrick Air Force Base in Florida; Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado; Port San Antonio in Texas and Redstone Army Airfield in Alabama.
“I grew up in Nebraska, was educated in the Midwest, and went on to a 33-year career with NASA, including two missions to the International Space Station. In my experience, Offutt Air Force Base is an ideal location to house the U.S. Space Command headquarters. It is with pleasure and confidence that I support the Offutt Air Force Base candidacy for this important and timely U.S. Space Command headquarters,” said Anderson, a native of Ashland.
Home to USSTRATCOM, Offutt Air Force Base already houses the 55th Wing, Air Combat Command’s largest wing; the Air Force Weather Agency; the 595th Command and Control Group and the Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command (JPAC) Annex.
The USSPACECOM headquarters is expected to host an estimated 1,400 military and civilian personnel in a 400,000 to 450,000-square-foot building. For context, the USSTRATCOM headquarters building in Bellevue hosts 3,500 military and civilian personnel in a 916,000-square-foot building.
