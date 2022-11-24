Nebraska cider maker takes third in national competition

ASHLAND – A Nebraska cider maker with a large presence in Ashland took home big honors in a national competition.

Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery, which is based near Palmyra and has a tasting room in Ashland, tied for third place overall in the U.S. Open Cider Championships held last week in Ohio.

Glacial Till won a gold medal in the Modern Cider – Sweet category, a silver medal in the Wood-Aged Cider and Perry category, and bronze medals in the Specialty Cider and Perry and Modern Cider – Dry categories.

The U.S. Open Cider Championships, now it their eighth year, received more than 290 entries in 25 categories this year.

The wins by Glacial Till come on the heels of winning multiple medals earlier this year at the Great Lakes International Cider competition, which is the largest in the world.

“We are excited to see that our cider makers continue to produce nationally recognized hard ciders,” said Mike Murman, who owns Glacial Till.