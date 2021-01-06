Nearly 450 vaccinated in health district so far

WAHOO – As of Monday, nearly 450 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the Three Rivers Public Health Department district, which includes Saunders County.
The health department reported on Monday that 448 individuals have been vaccinated. Three Rivers has also provided 330 immunizations to community partners to vaccinate individuals as well.
The vaccination plan laid out by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is being followed by Three Rivers, according to Executive Director Terra Uhing.
“We have had a lot of interest in individuals wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine, please know that we are working through our phases and tiers as quickly as we can,” said Uhing. “Please be patient with us as we only have a limited amount of vaccine at this time.”
The state changed the priority for Nebraskans over the age of 75, moving this group up to Phase 1B. Phase 1B will begin with people over the age of 75, followed by workers in critical industries who are unable to work remotely. DHHS said in a statement on Monday that vaccinations in Phase 1B are projected to begin later this month as supplies become available.
Three Rivers has started a contact list for individuals 75 years and older that wish to be vaccinated. Go to https://nalhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cFU8KpGUaby2QAZ to be put the list. Notification will be made when vaccines are available.
Angie Ling, DHHS incident commander, said in a press conference on Monday that Phase 1B will not start for another two or three weeks as the state finalizes details such as the method by which the vaccinations will be accomplished. There are multiple methods including community vaccine clinics with health departments, health care providers and pharmacy partners, Ling said.
So far, 36,253 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered in the Phase 1A priority group, which includes front line health care workers, including those providing direct patient care, paramedics and emergency medical technicians. About one-third of the state’s health care workers have received the vaccine so far, according to DHHS.
In addition, more than 100 on-site clinics have been set up to provide vaccinations for residents and staff at long-term care facilities in the state.
More vaccine shipments are expected to arrive this week, including 11,200 doses for health care workers and 11,700 for long-term care facilities.
DHHS launched a COVID-19 vaccination dashboard to provide a daily total of first and second dose vaccinations given. It will also break down by age, gender, race and ethnicity the recipient of the vaccine. A timeline for the vaccine rollout in the state will also be included.
Fur new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Monday in the Three Rivers district – three Dodge County residents( men in their 70s and 90s) and a Saunders County man in his 80s. This brings the death count to 59 deaths in Dodge County, 14 in Saunders County and 18 in Washington County for a total of 91 deaths in the health district.
Individuals can spread COVID-19 to others even if they do not feel sick, according to Three Rivers. Also, people of any age can get COVID-19, even healthy young adults and children. People who are older or have certain underlying medical conditions are at higher risk of getting very sick from the virus. Other groups may be at higher risk for getting COVID-19 or having more severe illness.
Take precautions including the following to stay healthy:
- Stay home if sick
- Wash hands
- Keep social circle small
- Stay at least six feet apart
- Wear a mask
The Three Rivers data dashboard is updated Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org