Nearly 1,000 more voters have registered in Saunders County

“Poll workers are told not to take them,” Lindgren said.

Very few early voter ballots have been rejected or suspended in the county so far. Lindgren said eight have been rejected and seven rejected. Most of the rejections were because the envelope was not signed by the voter or the signature cannot be verified, she explained.

Voter turnout in Saunders County is generally above 70% during a presidential election and has slowly risen during the last three elections. Turnout in the 2016 election was 74% in Saunders County during what Lindgren called a “heated election.” Four years earlier, turnout was 72% and in 2008 71% of registered voters cast their ballots. Lindgren said she anticipates at least 74% or higher turnout this time around.

While there has been an unprecedented number of candidates filing for village board offices, there are a trio of races where not enough, or in two cases, no one, has filed.

Only one candidate, incumbent Martin Chvatal, has filed for the three open seats on the Malmo Village Board. In Memphis, no one has put their name on the ballot for the village board, where there are three openings. Yutan’s East Ward city council race also has no candidates.

Lindgren said in these cases, the village boards or city councils affected will have to address the issue. She said state law allows the current office holders to stay in their positions for up to 45 days in order to help fill the vacancies.