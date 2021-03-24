NDEE releases Mead water sampling results

MEAD – The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy released the public water sampling results on March 18, according to an update on the information portal created by NDEE.
In the sampling of six public water wells, it was confirmed that non-detectable (ND) levels of neonicotinoids, strobins, and azoles were found for all sampled wells. ND refers to “not detected above the limit of quantification,” according to the results.
Two of the wells were located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center (ENREC) near Mead; another two wells were located at the Nebraska National Guard’s training site and the final two were connected to Mead’s public water system.
When this sampling was done, NDEE also took samples from four private wells and a soil sample was taken from the public park in Mead. As of Monday, these results are still pending.
“These sites were selected because of their proximity to the AltEn ethanol facility and known land application of the facility’s distillers grain and wastewater,” the update said.
AltEn has been operating since 2015 utilizing treated seed corn in its ethanol production process. The byproducts of the process, distillers grains and wastewater, have been stored on the AltEn property instead of being utilized as a soil conditioner because of its chemical contents.
Starting March 5, NDEE placed a biochar unit on AltEn’s property to dispose of the distiller’s grain being stored. AltEn has received several complaints over the years because of these byproducts including complaints from the NDEE on Feb. 4 and Feb. 20 ordering the company to cease operations.
The NDEE has been onsite and investigating AltEn throughout February since these orders were made and the frozen pipe burst on Feb. 12. The burst caused manure and other materials to be released from a digester tank onto AltEn and surrounding properties. These materials traveled through various waterways surrounding the facility.
In the March 18 NDEE update, the agency announced that AltEn has “recovered as much spilled material as possible” from a tributary of Clear Creek and has also taken samples of the materials.
NDEE Director Jim Macy said the agency will continue to be onsite and monitoring AltEn’s clean up progress during a press conference on March 1.
At this same press conference, Attorney General Doug Peterson announced that his office filed a 97-page complaint against AltEn in Saunders County District Court with 18 counts.
During the Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, County Attorney Joe Dobesh informed the board of a comprehensive study of the Mead area that has already begun by University of Nebraska Medicine Center.
The study is being led by Dr. Eleanor Rogan and will include testing soil, water, air, wildlife and regular health screenings for the residents of Mead. It will also identify possible cancer clusters and other health issues as a result of the situation with AltEn.
“The comprehensiveness of this—it’s looking at everything,” Dobesh said.
Dobesh said that an anonymous donor made a contribution to support the study which is “incredible news.”
The study will also have an information portal to focus on full transparency with the general public on UNMC’s findings. More information on this project will printed in the Wahoo Newspaper on April 1.