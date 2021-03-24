NDEE releases Mead water sampling results

MEAD – The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy released the public water sampling results on March 18, according to an update on the information portal created by NDEE.

In the sampling of six public water wells, it was confirmed that non-detectable (ND) levels of neonicotinoids, strobins, and azoles were found for all sampled wells. ND refers to “not detected above the limit of quantification,” according to the results.

Two of the wells were located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center (ENREC) near Mead; another two wells were located at the Nebraska National Guard’s training site and the final two were connected to Mead’s public water system.

When this sampling was done, NDEE also took samples from four private wells and a soil sample was taken from the public park in Mead. As of Monday, these results are still pending.

“These sites were selected because of their proximity to the AltEn ethanol facility and known land application of the facility’s distillers grain and wastewater,” the update said.