NASA astronaut Anderson set to visit SAC Museum

ASHLAND – Retired NASA astronaut, Clayton Anderson will cap off a full day of aerospace themed activities at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, Saturday, Oct. 24. The event will be begin “Behind the Scenes: Suited for Flight” at 12:30 p.m., a curated presentation featuring pilot and space crew gear, including rare, never seen before items donated by Anderson.

In addition, Anderson will be at the museum to read and sign copies of his latest children’s book, “Letters from Space.” The book takes a fun and light-hearted look at how astronauts managing their feelings of isolation living and working in space.

“Communication is paramount in spaceflight, and is very helpful when dealing with feelings of isolation. Reaching out to a loved one or good friend through a thoughtfully written letter is always beneficial, for both the writer and the reader,” Anderson explained, adding “The difficulty of our current global situation pushes each of us to be a bit more creative with the additional time on our hands. What better way to encourage more creativity than giving little ones a push to become letter readers and writers!”