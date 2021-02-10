Nabity intent upon opening gallery in Ashland

“It took me one year and 10 months to get this building,” Nabity said as he sat in his gallery last Friday afternoon.

The previous owner was difficult to contact and when they did respond it was very slowly. That turned away several potential buyers or renters. But not Nabity.

“I persisted and I wore them down,” he said.

He purchased the building on May 15 and spent the next few months cleaning and painting. The upstairs was filled with remnants from previous tenants.

“I filled a couple of Dumpsters with junk,” he said.

When the work was done, Nabity filled the exposed brick walls of the ground floor with art from dozens of artists. Even though the country was in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic and many businesses were closing as a result, Nabity pressed on.

“There was no option to wait,” he said. “It was now or never with the building.”

The gallery opened in August and business has been good so far, despite the timing.

“It’s been well received and pretty successful for starting a new small retail in the middle of COVID,” said Nabity.