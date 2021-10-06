Multiple points of view: School principal sees community in different ways

ASHLAND – Megan Poell has seen Ashland from multiple points of view.
She grew up in Ashland, so she sees it from the perspective of a native.
She moved away from Ashland for a few years, so she experienced her hometown through the eyes of an outsider.
She and her young family moved back to Ashland, so she perceives the community from the viewpoint of a returnee.
And now she sees the community as a school administrator in the district where she was educated and she is now helping to shape young lives like her own.
“It’s really great to see it from all those different points of view,” said Poell, who has been the assistant elementary principal and assistant activities director at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools for just over a year now.
Poell grew up in Ashland and graduated from Ashland-Greenwood High School in 2002.
As a child, Poell loved playing school with her three sisters.
In the real classroom, she was a good student and enjoyed school.
“I had great teachers,” she added.
But a psychology class in high school diverted her attention from being a teacher to a new subject.
“I found the class so interesting,” she said.
She majored in psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Still, education was lingering in the back of her mind.
“I always knew I planned to work in education,” she said.
She heard about school psychology, and quickly knew it was a natural fit for her.
“I always loved working with children and when I learned about the field of school psychology I jumped on the change to be an educator,” she said.
After earning her undergraduate degree, she extended her education at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where she went beyond a masters degree by becoming an educational specialist, which requires 36 hours more than graduate school.
She started her career as a school psychologist at Westside Community Schools. She held that position for three years until she felt a calling to become an assistant principal, also at Westside.
During that time, she and husband Jeremy moved their family to Ashland. Poell drove back and forth to Omaha every day.
“For a long time I didn’t mind the commute,” she said.
Eventually, the drive got to be longer, however. And as her children – Lizzi (now 10) and seven-year-old Laney – entered school, she knew she wanted to be closer to them.
When Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools added the position of assistant elementary principal, Poell was excited to apply. She knew all about the district as a former student and a parent.
“I jumped on that opportunity,” she said.
As assistant principal, Poell acts as “another person to support teachers and students academically and behaviorally,” she said.
She leads the elementary’s Blue Team, which focuses on ways to adopt the “Bluejay Way” into every aspect of school. The Bluejay Way is defined as being “Safe, Respectful and Responsible.” She also helps guide the middle school/high school Blue Team as well.
Among her many other duties, Poell analyzes data on student progress, to see how they are growing, learning and achieving.
As the assistant activities director, Poell’s main duties are to help with supervision during school activities.
Poell first year as an administrator at AGPS came during one of the most challenging times in school history – the COVID-19 pandemic. She is proud that the district was able to keep its doors open throughout the 2020-21 school year despite the obstacles posed by a world-wide pandemic.
“Obviously COVID adds another layer of ensuring everyone’s safety, another layer of trying to plan and support teachers and students,” she said.
In her first year on the job, Poell focused on building relationships with students, staff and administrators.
She has high praise for the teachers.
“I really do think we have the phenomenal teachers here,” she said.
One of the best parts of working at AGPS is the fact that Poell can see her daughters every day. Lizzi is in fifth grade and Laney is a second grader.
They walk into school together each morning and she runs into them in the hallways or classrooms often throughout the day.
“It’s nice to get a quick hug or a smile,” Poell said, with a smile of her own.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.