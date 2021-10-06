Multiple points of view: School principal sees community in different ways

“I found the class so interesting,” she said.

She majored in psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Still, education was lingering in the back of her mind.

“I always knew I planned to work in education,” she said.

She heard about school psychology, and quickly knew it was a natural fit for her.

“I always loved working with children and when I learned about the field of school psychology I jumped on the change to be an educator,” she said.

After earning her undergraduate degree, she extended her education at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where she went beyond a masters degree by becoming an educational specialist, which requires 36 hours more than graduate school.

She started her career as a school psychologist at Westside Community Schools. She held that position for three years until she felt a calling to become an assistant principal, also at Westside.

During that time, she and husband Jeremy moved their family to Ashland. Poell drove back and forth to Omaha every day.

“For a long time I didn’t mind the commute,” she said.