MRI scanner removed at SMC

WAHOO – It took a crane and the removal of a hallway of windows to extract the old MRI scanner magnet at Wahoo’s Saunders Medical Center.

Last Thursday, it took about two hours for the 13,000-pound piece of medical equipment to move 40 feet. A roller system was used to move the massive object. Then a crane lifted MRI out of the facility.

A new MRI scanner will be installed in mid-June as part of SMC’s radiology upgrade project. The old scanner served patients for 14 years.

The new scanner is a refurbished GE450 W 1.5 Tesla magnet. SMC officials said a brand new unit would cost over $1 million, so they opted for the completely refurbished system, saving over $500,000.

Pat Dailey, RT Imaging Services manager, said the new scanner will improve patient comfort with reduced noise, shorter scan times, a wider opening and less confined space.

“The image quality and technology has vastly improved in the past 14 years. We are excited to provide continued superb care to our community with this upgraded MRI unit,” said Dailey.