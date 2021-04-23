MRI scanner removed at SMC

WAHOO – It took a crane and the removal of a hallway of windows to extract the old MRI scanner magnet at Wahoo’s Saunders Medical Center.
Last Thursday, it took about two hours for the 13,000-pound piece of medical equipment to move 40 feet. A roller system was used to move the massive object. Then a crane lifted MRI out of the facility.
A new MRI scanner will be installed in mid-June as part of SMC’s radiology upgrade project. The old scanner served patients for 14 years.
The new scanner is a refurbished GE450 W 1.5 Tesla magnet. SMC officials said a brand new unit would cost over $1 million, so they opted for the completely refurbished system, saving over $500,000.
Pat Dailey, RT Imaging Services manager, said the new scanner will improve patient comfort with reduced noise, shorter scan times, a wider opening and less confined space.
“The image quality and technology has vastly improved in the past 14 years. We are excited to provide continued superb care to our community with this upgraded MRI unit,” said Dailey.
The radiology upgrade project included three units – MRI, CT and mobile x-ray. SMC purchased the CT machine along with a new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine and a portable scanning machine in a package for $875,000 in June 2020. The CT machine cost $300,000, the MRI machine cost $475,000 and the portable scanning device cost $100,000.
The new CT machine is a GE EVO 128-slice system that replaced a previous machine that has been used since 2007.
Dailey said the portable x-ray unit has been in place since August. This unit allows containment of the patient and immediate acquisition of the digital image versus post processing the image in another location.
“For example, if a COVID-19 positive patient needs their lungs x-rayed, they can do this in close proximity to the patient, rather than transporting a patient or post-processing the x-ray through the facility. It is immediate and digital. This allows us to confine the virus, if needed,” said Dailey.