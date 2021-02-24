More nuisance properties on council agenda

ASHLAND – The Ashland City Council spent time last week discussing a familiar subject – nuisance properties.
During last Thursday’s meeting, the council held three public hearings on nuisance properties. One was on a property that came before the council the previous month, another regarding a property that has been on the city’s radar more than once over the years, and another that has recently come into focus.
Richard Snodgrass, owner of Windmill Storage, told the council that he has pushed forward in his efforts to remove about 10 unlicensed and inoperable vehicles from the business, located at 2359 Boyd Street.
Since the council first discussed the property on Jan. 21, city officials have recognized that Snodgrass has removed some vehicles, even with the recent snow and cold temperatures.
“With the weather the way it’s been, I think we made good progress,” Snodgrass said.
Council members told Snodgrass he has made a “good start” and told him to keep up the good work.
Snodgrass said all of the vehicle owners have been given a deadline to fix or remove the vehicles. He expects they will all comply within 30 to 45 days, but hopes it is sooner.
The council gave Snodgrass a deadline of March 18 to be finished.
The next public hearing concerning nuisance properties was for Lowell Krueger’s house at 106 South 16th Street. This property has been in the council’s sights for several years.
Krueger acknowledged that the project has been going on for some time.
“I’ve been working on that house for a long time,” he said.
Building Inspector/Zoning Administrator Bill Krejci said the house is not habitable because there is no hot or cold running water or operable furnace. Council Member Chuck Niemeyer also noted that the house is open to the elements on the west side. Krueger said the opening was there so he could get a skid loader in the structure to fix the foundation, which is about two-thirds of the way done.
“Once I get the foundation done and enclose (it), it’s a house,” Krueger added.
Krueger also said he has put on a new roof, repaired the electrical system, replaced some windows and fixed a water drainage issue on the property, but these are things that may not have been evident to city officials or council members.
“What I’ve done isn’t very noticeable,” he said.
Mayor Rick Grauerholz and other members of the council recognized there is potential in the house.
“That house has got some really neat characteristics to it,” the mayor said.
Council Member Jake Crnkovich said he does not want to see the house torn down, but asked Krueger to set a timeline for completion. Grauerholz asked Krueger to inform Krejci how long it will take.
Council Member Bruce Wischmann recommended the council give Krueger 30 days to come back with a feasible schedule of completion. The council asked Krueger to return for a public hearing on March 18.
The council briefly discussed another nuisance property at 2217 Ash Street. City Administrator Jessica Quady said the owner does not live in the home, but resides elsewhere in Ashland and was informed of the public hearing. Saunders County records show the owner is Thomas Johnson.
The owner did not attend. The council set a public hearing for March 4.
In other action, the council awarded a bid to General Excavating of Lincoln for a sanitary sewer project between 20th and 16th streets and Boyd and Silver streets, with alternate bids for a web of lines between 18th and 19th streets and Adams and Silver streets, and an alley behind Farmers and Merchants Bank in downtown Ashland.
The winning bid was $624,200.82 for the base project and two alternates. Quady said the engineer’s estimate for the entire project was $569,930. There were four bids submitted for the project.