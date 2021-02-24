More nuisance properties on council agenda

The next public hearing concerning nuisance properties was for Lowell Krueger’s house at 106 South 16th Street. This property has been in the council’s sights for several years.

Krueger acknowledged that the project has been going on for some time.

“I’ve been working on that house for a long time,” he said.

Building Inspector/Zoning Administrator Bill Krejci said the house is not habitable because there is no hot or cold running water or operable furnace. Council Member Chuck Niemeyer also noted that the house is open to the elements on the west side. Krueger said the opening was there so he could get a skid loader in the structure to fix the foundation, which is about two-thirds of the way done.

“Once I get the foundation done and enclose (it), it’s a house,” Krueger added.

Krueger also said he has put on a new roof, repaired the electrical system, replaced some windows and fixed a water drainage issue on the property, but these are things that may not have been evident to city officials or council members.

“What I’ve done isn’t very noticeable,” he said.

Mayor Rick Grauerholz and other members of the council recognized there is potential in the house.