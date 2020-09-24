Moonshell Storytelling Festival goes virtual

ASHLAND – Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the “treasured special events” that have been at Eugene T. Mahoney needed to be varied this year. Nebraska StoryArts, which normally holds the annual Moonshell Storytelling Festival at the state park, has opted to make the event virtual.
The 2020 Moonshell Storytelling Festival will be available on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. on ZOOM and with one main show in the evening. An ASL interpreter will be available.
To register, go to www.NebraskaStoryArts.org, and click on Registration to receive an invite and on Sept. 25 the Zoom code will be provided.
The 2020 featured storytellers include Megan Hicks, a self-proclaimed Teller-Without-a-Niche, who dives heart-first into every story she tells – fairy tale, personal story, American history, parody, ghost and horror, humor and magically, her listeners are happy to follow. She performs throughout the United States, and this year, she completed a month-long tour in China, adding a fourth continent to her international storytelling credits. She is a sought-after workshop presenter and seminar leader, with credits ranging from storytelling festivals and conferences across the U.S., bi-lingual schools in Latin America and China, libraries in Australia and New Zealand, juvenile detention centers and the FBI Academy. For more information, go to meganhicks.com.
Darrin Crow is passionate about stories, be they history, Mythology, fairy tales, folktales and you name it; he has a story for all listeners. He began telling stories in high school and hasn’t stopped since. He has told stories in schools, libraries, historic homes, festivals and an ancient Greek amphitheater. His home is in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with his wife, a couple of cats and children who are just beginning their adventure of their adult lives. For more information, go to darrincrow.com.
Southeastern Kentucky is where Tim Lowry grew up. This is where he learned the art of storytelling from Appalachian folks who where spinning yarns that he could learn from, learn morals and to pass along local history. Something you may not know about Lowry is that he seriously thought about attending Ringling Brothers Clown Collage. But he says his life took another direction. There may be zippy historical tales, laugh-out-loud personal stories, or stories that touch the heart. He is always inspired wherever he is by people of all ages and their lives and their surroundings. For more information, go to storytellertimlowry.com.
Sheila Arnold will be the master of ceremony. She will guide listeners through 90 minutes of stories with passion, vision and ministry of healing hearts, unifying communities and reminding people to share their stories. For more information, go to mssheila.org.
The 2021 MoonShell Storytelling Festival will be on Sept. 11, 2021 at Mahoney State Park.
Funders of Nebraska StoryArts are Cass County tourism, visitcasscounty.com, and the Nebraska Arts Council.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!