Moonshell Storytelling Festival goes virtual

Darrin Crow is passionate about stories, be they history, Mythology, fairy tales, folktales and you name it; he has a story for all listeners. He began telling stories in high school and hasn’t stopped since. He has told stories in schools, libraries, historic homes, festivals and an ancient Greek amphitheater. His home is in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with his wife, a couple of cats and children who are just beginning their adventure of their adult lives. For more information, go to darrincrow.com.

Southeastern Kentucky is where Tim Lowry grew up. This is where he learned the art of storytelling from Appalachian folks who where spinning yarns that he could learn from, learn morals and to pass along local history. Something you may not know about Lowry is that he seriously thought about attending Ringling Brothers Clown Collage. But he says his life took another direction. There may be zippy historical tales, laugh-out-loud personal stories, or stories that touch the heart. He is always inspired wherever he is by people of all ages and their lives and their surroundings. For more information, go to storytellertimlowry.com.

Sheila Arnold will be the master of ceremony. She will guide listeners through 90 minutes of stories with passion, vision and ministry of healing hearts, unifying communities and reminding people to share their stories. For more information, go to mssheila.org.