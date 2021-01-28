Mollhoff elected secretary of OPPD board of directors

OMAHA – A new year brings two new directors, as well as new leadership roles for the Omaha Public Power District Board of Directors.

Sara Howard joins the board after being elected to represent Subdivision 2. And Mary Spurgeon also joins the board, elected to represent Subdivision 3.

At the Jan. 21 monthly meeting, directors elected officer positions for the coming year.

Amanda Bogner, who represents Subdivision 1, will serve as the board chair. Eric Williams, who represents Subdivision 6, will serve as vice chair. Rick Yoder, who represents Subdivision 4, will be the board’s treasurer. Janece Mollhoff, who represents Subdivision, 7 will serve as secretary.