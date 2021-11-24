Modified fireworks ban is adopted by council

ASHLAND – A watered down version of a previous fireworks ban has been adopted by the Ashland City Council.

At the council meeting Nov. 18, the third reading of Ordinance 1200 revising the city’s fireworks regulations was passed.

The amended ordinance prohibits exploding or discharging fireworks in a public park.

The original ordinance was more restrictive. Originally, fireworks would not have been allowed on city streets or in on public property. The ordinance would have also reduced the number of days fireworks could be sold during the Fourth of July period from 10 to seven.

At the Nov. 4 meeting, the council discussed the ordinance during its second reading. Then, council members expressed concerns with the ordinance. Council Member Jake Crnkovich said he was not in favor of banning fireworks on the streets.

“I cannot think of a safer place to light them off than the street,” he said during the meeting.

However, he did agree with the ban on fireworks in city parks.

“I guess I can see some merit to that,” he said.