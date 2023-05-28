Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OMAHA – Midwest Dairy Nebraska Division awarded $5,000 in scholarships to six high school and college students in 2023. Recipients were chosen based on past and present leadership involvement in their school, local community, and dairy community. On the application, recipients addressed what they see as the biggest challenge facing the dairy industry and how their future career plans address those challenges.

Two local students received scholarships.

Kaitlyn Hanson, of Mead, was awarded $500 and is currently at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in animal science. She is the daughter of Jay and Jenna Hanson.

Cadence Smaus, of Prague, was awarded $500 and is enrolled at Northeast Community College to major in agribusiness and minor in animal science. She is the daughter of John and Laurie Smaus.

To be eligible for this scholarship, applicants must have a family member (parent/guardian/grandparent/sibling) who owns a Nebraska dairy farm, or they must be employed on a Nebraska dairy farm. In addition, the dairy farm must have contributed to Midwest Dairy Checkoff as of Jan. 1, 2023.

Applications and requirements for the 2024 Midwest Dairy Nebraska Division Scholarships will be available on Dec. 1, 2023.