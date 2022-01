Middle schoolers make the grade

ASHLAND – The names of Ashland-Greenwood Middle School students in grades six to eight who have achieved academic recognition for second quarter of the 2021-22 school year are listed below.

Middle school students with a core subject (English, literature, math, science, and social studies) GPA of 3.00 to 3.50 for the quarter isincluded on the Second Honors honor roll.

Students with a core subject GPA of 3.51 to 4.00 are included on the First Honors honor roll.

FIRST HONORS

Eighth Grade – Paige Alexander, Elizabeth Bivens, Isaac Christo, Reese Fisher, Rubi Flamig, Megan Gerdes, Joseph Greise, Gwendolyn Jacobs, Aiden Jensen, Cal Kissinger, Zoe Lindley, Matthew McConnell, Lauren Mead, Breleigh Mech, Ellie Milburn, Ty Miller, Landon Mohs, Liam Neylon, Tyler Nonella, Hailee Pleiss, Jaxon Powell, Easton Roeber, Savanna Root, Cael Smith, Derek Tonjes, Chase Voss, Cooper Westerhold and Jacob Zalesky.