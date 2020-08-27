ASHLAND – The Men in Mission group will begin meeting again for the first time since February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Saturday, Sept. 5, James K. Kirchner, O.D. of Lincoln, will be the featured speaker at Riverview Community Church, 324 N. 32nd St., Ashland. The breakfast meeting starts with coffee at 6:30 a.m. followed by a free-will offering breakfast at 6:45 a.m.
Kirchner was the founder of EyeCare Specialties, a multi-doctor, multi-office optometric practice in Lincoln and Beatrice, where he was the senior partner and chief strategic officer. He predominately concerned himself with Primary Care Optometry, with an emphasis in contact lenses and the treatment of eye diseases. Kirchner led EyeCare Specialties into adopting electronic health records almost two decades ago when the whole arena of electronic office management and electronic medical records was just emerging.
He is an optometric lecturer, author and consultant. In April 2010, he accepted the position of chief professional officer for Eyefinity/OfficeMate, a VSP Global company in Irvine, Calif. In September of 2012, he joined SynergEyes, Inc., an international manufacturer and distributor of contact lenses based in Carlsbad, Calif., as their senior vice president of clinical and professional services. In July of 2013 he accepted the position of president and CEO of SynergEyes, Inc. He retired from SynergEyes in July of 2018.
Kirchner has taken a very active role in state, regional and national optometric associations. He is a past-president of the Nebraska Optometric Association and the North Central States Optometric Council, a 10-state regional optometric association. He served on the Nebraska Board of Optometry, the licensing and regulation agency of the Nebraska Department of Health, the Health and Human Services Division. While on the board, he served as chair for four years.
He was named “Optometrist of the Year” in 1996 by the Nebraska Optometric Association. More recently in 2008, Kirchner was honored by receiving the Nebraska Optometric Association’s “Distinguished Service Award”, for lifetime work and achievement on behalf of the profession.
In 2007, Kirchner along with two other friends, founded the Christian organization known as Kingdom’s Harvest International, based in Lincoln. He led Kingdom’s Harvest as president through his career years and in 2018 dedicated himself to the full time leading of the organization, now called Global Assist. Global Assist’s mission is to fulfill the Great
Commission as Jesus Christ commanded in Matthew 28: 19-20.
Kirchner and his wife, Dee have two grown children and four grandchildren, Joslyn, Layla, Bennett, and Cooper. In addition to family and God’s work, he likes to play golf and travel.
The Men in Mission Romans Bible Study will be held Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7 a.m., at Ashland Bible Church.
